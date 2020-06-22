Christopher Neary, ND, MSOM, of Bend, Oregon, Announces Partnership with Simpatra.Health

Christopher Neary, ND, MSOM, is the latest physician to join the rapidly expanding Simpatra.Health network. As a member of the Simpatra.Health, Dr. Neary is offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) services and technology to patients throughout Bend and Portland Oregon.

Bend, OR, June 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Neary, ND, MSOM today announces a partnership with, his practice, Bend Natural Health and Simpatra.Health. Through the partnership, Bend Natural Health is poised to better serve their BHRT patients with access to exclusive, state-of-the-art dosing software and more.

In partnering with Simpatra.Health, Bend Natural Health can now offer patients even more BHRT options for use in treating a wide variety of health issues. An already established and successful practice, Bend Natural Health not only offers leading edge hormone replacement therapy, but they also specialize in naturopathic medicine, migraine treatment, regenerative medicine and IV therapy.

“Having access to Simpatra.Health’s accurate dosing software is something I feel sets me apart from other practitioners,” said Christopher Neary, ND, MSOM. “I really enjoy having the accuracy and the patient confidence that comes with Simpatra’s software. There’s so much more to it than ‘off the cuff’ dosing.”

Christopher Neary, ND, MSOM, has been a practicing naturopathic medicine since 2015 and providing hormone replacement therapy since 2017. Specializing in restoring natural stamina and health, Dr. Neary focuses on the prevention and treatment of illness, chronic and acute pain relief, and hormone therapies that restore vitality. To learn more about how Dr. Neary and Bend Natural Health are helping patients feel their best, visit them online or call them direct at (541) 668-6869.

About Simpatra.Health:

Providers investing in Patients with Simpatra.Health

Simpatra.Health, working hand in hand with your provider to enhance every aspect of your patient journey. The goal is to use unique technologies to elevate patient outcomes and to improve patient outreach. Ranging from complex algorithms used during procedures, simple emails informing you of your appointment, or aftercare articles to make you feel more comfortable about the treatment you just received. Whatever your visit might entail, we are firmly committed with your provider in ensuring that every patient has a consistent medical experience and receives the highest quality of care.

