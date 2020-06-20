TEALEAVES Unveils New Compostable Iced Tea Sachets: Better for You and the Planet

Dive into summer with TEALEAVES' new line of "Pitcher Perfect" Iced Tea Sachets, designed to quench your thirst for adventure.

Vancouver, Canada, June 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TEALEAVES, one of the few Master Blenders left in the world, announces the release of Pitcher Perfect Iced Tea Sachets designed to refresh, renew and rejuvenate as the ultimate summer delight.

For over two decades, TEALEAVES has earned an unmatched reputation in blending through creating handcrafted, innovative teas for five-star hotels and Michelin Star chefs worldwide. In pursuit of the ultimate iced palate, TEALEAVES’ Master Blenders use an approach completely different than that for hot tea. “As a beverage cools, its aroma has less impact on the overall intensity of the palate. Therefore, the taste attributes of the iced blends are amplified to provide the ultimate experience for the senses. We spent hundreds of hours of research and development to bring the quality of five-star Iced Tea experience to the comfort of your home,” says Lana Sutherland, CEO and Co-Founder of TEALEAVES.

Blending vibrant colors, enchanting aromas and bold new tastes, each flavor whisks you away on a journey to far off places, letting your mind wander. Find your oasis by infusing wellness into your daily ritual or gather loved ones to share in a new adventure. With health and wellness as the unshakeable foundation, each blend is hand-crafted honoring the plant in its natural form. Refusing to cut corners, TEALEAVES’ Iced Tea line consists of all natural ingredients, without the use of preservatives, powders or questionable ingredients to present nature at its best.

When creating this product line, a comprehensive examination of packaging materials was implemented to ensure minimal environmental impact, with every material selected with care. The box is 100% recyclable while the inner pouch, made from NatureFlex, a renewable plant-based material, is home compostable. If that was not enough, the iced tea sachets themselves are lovingly packed by hand into unbleached, home compostable paper as well.

“Since our founding 25 years ago, our enduring love for plants and botanicals has always intrinsically linked us back to nature, with everything we do. Committed to Mother Earth, we look at the entire system with the thought, intention, and respect that it deserves.” -Lana Sutherland, CEO & Co-Founder

Blending ancient traditions and modern taste making, each blend is formulated to inspire and quench. With 3 initial flavors to choose from, pick the tea that speaks to you.

- Juicy Mango Peach

- Refreshing Pineapple Mint

- Precocious Passionfruit Vanilla

Stay connected with TEALEAVES to be the first to learn about the 3 additional mouth-watering flavors, launching in celebration of 4th of July.

Now available for purchase at TEALEAVES.com.

About TEALEAVES

As one of the very few Master Blenders left in the world, TEALEAVES blends the highest quality teas and botanicals, in small batches, consciously designing a complex palate experience. TEALEAVES carefully sources to curate blends that are the very best expression of terroir, meticulously cupping out each ingredient, on the search for the ultimate palate. With the philosophy of inspiring creativity and connections through the art of blending, TEALEAVES has gripped the hearts and minds of five-star hotels and Michelin Star chefs, worldwide, as their tea brand of choice for over two decades. With deep-rooted values in innovation and wellness, art and beauty, and nature and design, TEALEAVES creates the modernist tea ritual.

More information is available at TEALEAVES.com.

