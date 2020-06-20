Hornbeam Insurance welcomes Julie Messer, a leader in the warranty industry, to the executive team. Hornbeam, headquartered in Louisville, underwrites warranty programs throughout the United States. It's affiliated with American Life, which was founded in 1906, and is a holding of Hardscuffle, Inc.

Julie joins a team of industry leaders with extensive warranty experience and will be responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining the operational infrastructure for Hornbeam.

“We are thrilled to have Julie join our team. Her diverse and extensive background in customer service, underwriting, claims and client development makes her an ideal fit for leading Hornbeam’s operational and customer strategy,” says Kevin Callahan, President of Hornbeam Insurance.

Prior to joining Hornbeam, Julie spent 1 year with OnPoint Warranty and 15 years with AIG/Service Net (AIG acquired Service Net in 2012). Julie served as Chief Customer Officer at OnPoint Warranty and VP of National accounts at AIG responsible for operational execution and growth of North America Service Warranty clients.

Julie has been successful in partnering with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Retailers, and Service Companies to grow their service revenue and build brand loyalty with their consumers. She has also been effective in defining and executing strategy in system infrastructure, business processes, and vendor/client integrations. Prior to her experience with AIG/Service Net, Julie spent 4 years at Cintas Corporation in process improvement and project management for its distribution division for North America.

“We are delighted to have Julie join our team, as she is a world-class warranty and insurance expert. She has worked with the most prestigious brands in the world and her experience is exactly what we need to grow and expand Hornbeam,” says Jerry Gerichs, President & CEO, of Hardscuffle, Inc.

Hornbeam helps clients achieve goals through smart, customized risk management solutions. To learn more visit hornbeaminsurance.com

Hornbeam is a property casualty insurance company and is affiliated with American Life and Accident Insurance Company of Kentucky. American Life was founded in 1906, serving the life insurance market within the United States. Hardscuffle Inc., a holding company, is the parent of both American Life and Hornbeam. https://hornbeaminsurance.com/

