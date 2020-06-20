Build a Better Business in 30 Days with PHOENIX, a Comprehensive, Self-Implementing Operating System

St. Paul, MN, June 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Gyolai Consulting, a leader in business system implementation for small businesses, launches PHOENIX, a comprehensive, self-implementing operating system for your business and your life with the first cohort kicking off August 4, 2020.

PHOENIX is a business operating system built on six core pillars: You, Your Culture, Your Plans, Your Systems, Your Focus, and Your Obstacles. It focuses directly on: improving profitability and the financial stability of your business; increasing focus and accountability; creating systems for decision-making and conflict; identifying and overcoming obstacles; and most importantly, moving your business from an owner-dependent model to a systems-driven model.

“Owning a business that runs like a well-oiled machine doesn't happen by accident. You need a plan and a system to follow,” says Kevin Gyolai, president of Gyolai Consulting and the mastermind behind PHOENIX. “In order to survive - and even thrive - amidst the current pandemic, a business needs a fully optimized operating system, a healthy culture and a robust framework for overcoming obstacles and moving their business forward.”

Beginning August 4, 2020, business owners will be able to enjoy the benefits of PHOENIX in a new action-packed 30-day course. Designed specifically for adult learners, the course consists of interactive digital guides, short reading segments, videos, webinars, and practical exercises. It is supported by Gyolai, a master systems implementer, and by a community of like-minded business owners. Space is limited and qualified participants will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Early registration is recommended.

“Busy entrepreneurs and business owners simply do not have time to read dozens of business books and they may not have the funds to pay for expensive consultants,” says Gyolai. “I designed PHOENIX as a solution for these leaders. I truly want businesses to be successful, and in order to do that, I need to teach systems in a way that they can be implemented quickly - a 30-day curriculum that is available 24/7 so learning can happen when time permits.”

There are two available packages. The main PHOENIX course is priced at $995 and includes access to the full course and PHOENIX community, weekly check-ins, and a complete toolkit packed with practical, proven tools. PHOENIX-VIP is priced at $1494 and includes everything mentioned in the first package plus one-on-one time with Gyolai and a personal review of your strategic roadmap.

“The Impact of PHOENIX has been massive on my business and my life,” says Brandon Metcalf, founder and owner of South X Sea. “My life and my business are better for it.”

About PHOENIX

PHOENIX is a 30-day action plan to better your business, build a healthy work-life blend, and jump-start your journey to a focused, simplified, and systems-driven business. It is a comprehensive operating system built on six core pillars: You, Your Culture, Your Plans, Your Systems, Your Focus, and Your Obstacles. It is designed for adult learners using effective teaching strategies and can be completed anytime, anywhere.

About Gyolai Consulting:

Gyolai Consulting was founded in 2016 to help business owners and entrepreneurs free themselves of the burden of operations through the implementation of systems. Gyolai Consulting aims to be the premier choice for business owners looking to dramatically improve their operations, make more money, and create the work-life blend that is right for them.

