Schmidt Public Affairs Awarded Top Prizes in PR Daily's 2020 Digital Marketing & Social Media Awards

Alongside Alibaba, Cisco, and other leading companies, the boutique healthcare public affairs firm won prizes for Best Public Affairs Campaign and Best Marketing Campaign.

Alexandria, VA, June 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Schmidt Public Affairs (SPA), a leading healthcare media and communications agency located in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, received two first-place prizes in PR Daily’s 2020 Digital Marketing & Social Media Awards, announced by PR Daily and Ragan Communications this week. The agency won the highest honors in two categories: Marketing Campaign and Public Affairs Campaign. In addition, SPA received honorable mentions in the categories of Healthcare Marketing Campaign and Media Relations Campaign.

Ragan and PR Daily Award programs celebrate the most successful campaigns, initiatives and teams in the communication, PR and marketing industries. As the leading voice in organizational communications - both internal and external - Ragan Communications recognizes those who create and cultivate best practices.

“Schmidt Public Affairs set themselves apart from an outstanding field of entrants. Their work was exceptional and displayed their innovative strategies for achieving success,” said Brendan Gannon, Marketing Manager for Awards Programs at Ragan Communications and PR Daily. “Congratulations, Schmidt. We look forward to your continued success!”

Emerging from a competitive field of nominees, SPA received the top prize for a public affairs campaign conducted for the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA). The campaign, which combined a nationwide earned media strategy with coordinated grassroots advocacy efforts, represented a dedicated - and ultimately successful - initiative to repeal a longstanding federal tax on medical devices.

In the category of Marketing Campaign, SPA won first place for an education and marketing initiative executed on behalf of the Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) community. The campaign educated medical suppliers about a new Medicare bidding program through a three-pronged approach that combined elements of earned, paid digital, and social media to achieve its goals.

Over a six-month period, the digital tools developed by the campaign reached tens of thousands of unique users and secured targeted media coverage in key trade magazines and other publications. On the social media front, the campaign team developed and promoted the #BidSmart2019 hashtag, which was successfully adopted by industry professionals and other relevant stakeholders on Twitter.

Notably, both of SPA’s award-winning PR initiatives, the Campaign to Repeal the Medical Device Tax and the DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program Education Initiative, also received honorable mentions in the categories of Media Relations and Healthcare Marketing, respectively.

“These awards are a testament to partnerships between our incredible staff and clients,” said John Schmidt, Founder and President of SPA. “We’re honored that our clients trust us to launch and execute bold and award-winning communications programs on their behalf.”

Schmidt Public Affairs (SPA) is an award-winning, boutique healthcare public affairs firm located just outside our nation’s capital in Alexandria, VA. SPA specializes in representation of clients in the health care delivery, health policy, health economics and health product manufacturing spaces. SPA’s clients reflect the diversity of the sector and include patient advocacy nonprofits, provider and manufacturer associations, coalitions and corporate providers. The firm’s areas of expertise include media relations, media writing (healthcare, health policy, science and mainstream), social and digital media, grassroots advocacy, corporate communications and crisis communications.

Contact Information:

Schmidt Public Affairs

Ellen Almond

703-548-0019

Contact via Email

schmidtpa.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/815207

Press Release Distributed by PR.com