Prominent Alternative Fee-Based Chicago Business Litigation Lawyers to Announce New Firm

Chicago, IL, June 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Nationally known trial lawyers Alexander Loftus and David Eisenberg announce the formation of a new law firm focusing on commercial and class litigation using an alternative fee-based model, primarily on a contingent fee basis.

Loftus and Eisenberg leave securities arbitration and litigation powerhouse Stoltmann Law Offices, where Alex led the Commercial Litigation Group. Loftus remains Of Counsel at Stoltmann Law Offices and the firms continue to partner to fulfill client needs in complex securities and arbitration matters.

Practice areas of newly formed Loftus & Eisenberg, Ltd. include Class Action, Breach of Contract, Shareholder and LLC Member Disputes, Business Torts, Franchise Litigation, Commercial Real Estate; Construction Litigation, Intellectual Property; Professional Malpractice; Securities, EB-5, ERISA, and Antitrust Litigation. The firm attorneys have resolved a wide range of significant cases through mediation, arbitration, and trial, including claims arising from breach of contract, fraud, professional malpractice, defamation, business divorce, and shareholder derivative lawsuits.

The team has over 70 years of experience and has successfully represented thousands of clients. “We pride ourselves on delivering results our big firm experience, trial experience, and multi-million-dollar case experience, all delivered with small town personality," says Loftus.

Alexander specializes in litigating business, intellectual property, commercial, employment and class action cases and is passionate about fighting for the wronged parties in business transactions. He is a member of the Small Business Advisory Counsel, Illinois State Bar Association, and Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and has been named a Rising Star by Law and Politics and the publishers of the Chicago Magazine, a distinction given to no more than 2.5% of attorneys in the State of Illinois, every year for the past seven years. In 2013, Alexander was included in the Top 40 Trial Lawyers under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers Association and rated “Superb” by AVVO an objective physician and attorney rating agency.

“In order to best serve the growing needs of clients seeking to pay for results vs time spent, we are excited to launch a firm doing just that,” says Loftus. “Our referring attorneys are excited about the flexibility our new platform affords in allowing us to take challenging cases,” adds Loftus.

David focuses his practice in commercial litigation and believes in a personal approach to the law, connecting with clients, understanding their goals, taking on their problems as his own, and ultimately formulating the best approach to resolve those problems and reach those goals.

David has extensive experience in litigation and alternative dispute resolution, including arbitration and mediation. Although David prefers to resolve disputes in a collaborative fashion – and do so prior to litigation arising – he recognizes the need to aggressively pursue and protect his clients’ interests in court. He has experience in construction disputes, real estate disputes, sophisticated insurance coverage disputes, and general business disputes.

David was part of the trial team that secured the largest judgment in Illinois in 2016 in a case arising under the False Claim Act. In 2010 through 2013 and 2015 through 2020 Super Lawyers named David as being one of less than 2.5% of Illinois attorneys under age 40 selected for inclusion in Illinois Super Lawyers Rising Stars. In 2016 David was named to the 2016 Chicago Jewish 36 Under 36 List by the Jewish United Fund.

David has authored and co-authored articles, book chapters and other publications relating to litigation, including the “Trial Practice: Pleading Practice” chapter for the 2010 edition of IICLE’s Mechanics Liens in Illinois. David also previously served as the Chair of the Construction Law and Mechanics Lien Subcommittee of the Chicago Bar Association.

Also joining the team is Jeffrey Dorman, bringing over 40 years combined experience as a trial lawyer with academic and professional training in econometrics, mathematics, and computer programming, which is a winning combination to deliver excellent results in complex litigation.

He has been recognized by Leading Lawyers Network as a “Leading Lawyer in Antitrust Law and Commercial Litigation” and has received a Superior Achievement Award as an antitrust attorney for the United States Department of Justice.

Loftus & Eisenberg is a Chicago based national alternative fee-based law firm. For more information or direct comment, please visit http://www.loftusandeisenberg.com or contact info@loftusandeisenberg.com or 312.899.6625.

