VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Merger with SKYY to Expand Global Access to Consumers

Two Technology Media Platforms Merge to Become a Premier Service in Global Digital Media Distribution

New York, NY, June 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- VOS Digital Media Group, a global digital media exchange platform, today announced its merger with SKYY Digital Media, an award-winning sports technology platform which aggregates global media content in real-time and creates personalized and engaging digital experiences for global telcos, media companies and their customers.

The convergence of these two global platforms provides a turnkey solution uniquely positioned to provide a better experience and improved monetization for VOS’s telco partnerships and their customers. Utilizing SKYY’s consumer-facing app featuring unique, personalized content experiences, VOS’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) will hyper-target advertising and e-commerce opportunities to customers’ specific behavior patterns and personal interests. VOS will continue to provide digital video content in Sports, Music, Breaking News, Finance, Wellness/Healthcare and Emergency Preparedness and will be adding new features for subscription sales and OTT. This direct-to-consumer product suite with extensive AI capabilities will enable increased personalized content programming, data aggregation, advertising, and e-commerce opportunities for partners.

“VOS’ AI-powered marketplace SaaS platform, augmented by SKYY’s direct-to-consumer products such as the Sporttu ultimate sports fan app, will give media companies and global telcos a complete set of tools to grow revenues, build audience, and access comprehensive solutions to stay ahead in an ever-changing media and technology marketplace,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the combined companies. “The combination of the VOS video exchange platform combined with SKYY white-label consumer Apps will now provide a one-stop solution for global telco and media companies managing access to consumers. VOS will now provide a unique turnkey solution for some of the largest telco companies globally and provide a personalized app, strategic AI, E-commerce, advertising and monetization of the Telco’s media rights...we are placing the power of the user back in the telco’s hands.”

VOS and SKYY’s combined platforms will support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. The merged companies will remain headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Sao Paulo, Mexico City, and London.

About VOS Digital Media Group

VOS is a global digital video exchange and technology platform providing a seamless process for bringing together content creators and media companies. We specialize in providing and maintaining content sales and sourcing scalability, reducing labor and editorial costs, eliminating errors in metadata assignment and extraction, and drastically decreasing the time to market for both video creators and buyers. https://www.vosdmg.com

About SKYY Digital Media Group:

SKYY Digital Media Group (SKYY) is a subsidiary of VOS Digital Media Group, headquartered in New York City. SKYY empowers businesses with the ability to create personalized and engaging digital content experiences for their customers. The company has created a groundbreaking content technology platform which aggregates and categorizes large amounts of content. SKYY DMG is uniquely positioned to help business partners capitalize on the convergence of technology, media and telecommunications industries. For more information, please visit www.skyydmg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

