TruQua Enterprises Announces Strategic Partnership with Celonis, a Leader in Process Excellence and Business Transformation Software

Chicago, IL, June 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TruQua Enterprises today announced its partnership with Celonis, the New York- and Munich-based leader in process excellence and business transformation software. This partnership combines TruQua’s SAP finance and analytics expertise with the powerful process mining technology of the Celonis Intelligent Business Cloud (IBC).

Celonis’s integration capabilities with SAP provides customers with the ability to achieve new levels of transparency with visualizations into as-is business processes. With this level of transparency, process weaknesses can be quickly identified and remediated to ensure optimal performance of a customers’ SAP systems.

“TruQua is thrilled to bring the latest advancements in Process Mining to our customers,” said Klaus Satzke, Principal Consultant at TruQua. “Utilizing Celonis, we’re able to provide even deeper process analysis insights that will help accelerate and shape our customers ongoing and future transformation projects and initiatives.”

"It’s never been more clear that businesses need to be agile and equipped to respond in real-time in dynamic market conditions," said Vince Barrett, Vice President of Partner Management, North America. “Celonis’ real-time data extraction and comprehensive integration capabilities, combined with TruQua’s deep finance and technology transformation expertise, helps customers more quickly achieve process excellence and enables them to excel in their digital transformation initiatives.”

About Celonis

Celonis is the leader in AI-powered process mining and process excellence software. Its Intelligent Business Cloud empowers companies to put AI to work in their operations, by sensing operational friction in real time and enabling intelligent action and automation. By combining real-time transactional data collection, business context, machine learning, and process automation, Celonis customers are able to optimize operations for desired outcomes. Companies around the world including Siemens, Uber, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone have embraced the Superfluid Enterprise vision and harnessed the power of Celonis to drive execution and outcomes, resulting in millions of dollars of value.

About TruQua

TruQua is an SAP service and software development partner specializing in software solutions, project implementations, and deployment strategies for SAP S/4HANA, SAP Financials, SAP Analytics, and overall SAP Platform and Technology solutions. TruQua continues to influence the direction of these products and build custom solutions to bridge any gaps in product functionality. TruQua also actively helps SAP customers derive value from maturing areas such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain. For more information, please visit www.truqua.com or follow us on twitter @TruQuaE.

Marketing Contact:

Allison Murtagh

VP of Marketing

TruQua

312-525-8787

Contact Information:

TruQua

Allison Murtagh

978-478-7132

Contact via Email

www.truqua.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/814887

Press Release Distributed by PR.com