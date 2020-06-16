Kristin Alexander Received the CPCE Designation from the National Association for Catering and Events

The CPCE designation is the most prestigious and widely respected in the catering and events industry.

Houston, TX, June 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Kristin Alexander received the Certified Professional in Catering and Events (CPCE) designation from the National Association for Catering and Events (NACE).

The CPCE is awarded to industry professional who prove their expertise through a written exam that covers accounting, beverage management, catering services, contracts and agreements, event management, food production, human resources and sales and marketing.

Alexander is an Account Executive at Experience Houston. Alexander is a member of the NACE Houston chapter and active in other chapters in Texas.

"We're very proud of Kristin's accomplishment of receiving this prestigious designation," said John Graner, DMCP, owner of Experience Houston. "Our goal is to help our team members develop themselves professionally through great organizations like NACE to reach their highest potential and stand out as an industry leader and expert who can provide unique experiences and solutions to our clients."

With more than 4,000 members, the National Association for Catering and Events (NACE) is the oldest and largest professional association dedicated to all aspects of the catering and events industry. Dedicated to promoting career success for its members and the professionalism of the industry, NACE offers educational programs, a professional certification (CPCE), chapter initiatives, networking opportunities, awards programs, a career center, community service projects, leadership training and the Experience Conference and Expo. In helping catering and events professionals to enhance their careers, NACE helps the industry reach its highest potential.

Contact Information:

Experience Houston

John Graner, DMCP

832-491-6920

Contact via Email

www.experiencehouston.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/814905

Press Release Distributed by PR.com