Pauline E. Petsel Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Greeneville, TN, June 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Pauline E. Petsel of Greeneville, Tennessee has been honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of literature and photography. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

Pauline E. Petsel is a self-employed author and photographer. She writes books based on uncanny and unusual true life experiences including spirituality and UFOs, as well as children’s books, poetry, and pictures. Her photography is of nature, animals and scenery and she has been awarded First Place for several of her photographs. Pauline is available for speaking engagements and book signings.

Mrs. Petsel has written 12 books titled: “Spiritually Yours,” “Things That Go Bump in the Night,” “Without a Word: True Personal Experiences from the Silent World of Animals,” Books 1 and 2, “Sparks,” “Religious, Spiritual, Paranormal and Ghosts,” “Foiled: A Paranormal View of 9-11,” ”May Those with Ears Hear and Those with Eyes See,” “Night Lights over Greeneville,” “Poetry and Pictures,” “The REAL Life of MAKE Believe,” and “Teach Your Tot to Swim.” Her books are available on Amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com. Books can also be purchased from the author. She has also had several articles published in magazines.

Pauline was born February 25, 1941 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She has lived in St. Petersburg, Florida and in her current home in Greeneville, Tennessee. She is certified in CPR, is a first aid instructor, and a Red Cross Safety instructor. She is a Reiki and therapeutic touch healer, a spiritual minister and hypnotherapist. She continues to do her healing work from time to time and her first aid work on an as-needed basis. Previously, Mrs. Petsel served as a bus driver for Shorecrest Preparatory School in St. Petersburg, Florida. She is affiliated with the Lost State Book Writer’s Club, the Tennessee Poetry Society and the National Guild for Hypnotists. In her spare time, Pauline enjoys family activities, photography, writing stories and poetry and going to the woods and mountains to enjoy the scenery.

Pauline Petsel states, “My desire is for my books to be read and enjoyed by many people. The things within the books aren't just about me, but the things we have overcome and many things learned and gained over the years that would benefit people in their lives; even first aid and old time remedies that work. People who need a boost will find funny episodes, and younger generations will learn the history of their parents’ and grandparents’ days in a fun way.”

