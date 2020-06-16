Award-Winning Caravaggio Graphic Novel Gains Global Distribution

Worldwide release of Award-Winning Graphic Novel "Caravaggio: A Light Before the Darkness" by Ken Mora. Mora's graphic novel biography of the renowned artist Caravaggio is now available worldwide via all major online retailers in both print and popular electronic-reader formats, as well as major physical retail storefronts.

Hollywood, CA, June 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Caravaggio: A Light Before the Darkness distinguishes itself from other biographical treatments by having won the recent Screencraft Cinematic Book Award (Graphic Novel) as well as honored as Finalist in both the Wishing Shelf Awards for Adult Readers and the Eric Hoffer Award for Excellence in Independent Publishing.

This will be the First International Edition (English Language) and will be published under the aegis of the UK’s largest publisher of quality Independent Graphic Novels, Markosia Enterprises, helmed by publisher Harry Markos.

“We are delighted to have signed Ken Mora’s Caravaggio: A Light Before the Darkness.

“As a publishing house, we have been around for some 15 years now, so we know quality when we see it.

“When the author Ken Mora sent it over it didn’t take me long to recognise how well produced it was, and as such we are proud to be the publisher of such a book. I look forward to getting it out to the masses.” - Harry Markos, Publisher, Markosia Enterprises (UK)

Markosia.com

Caravaggio (b. Michelangelo di Merisi, da Caravaggio, 1571-1610) was the premiere master of Baroque era painting. He pioneered a style of rendering, termed Chiaroscuro or Tenebrism, to accentuate the an uncompromised realism in representing the suffering of holy family and saints. While his works brought the faithful back to the pews of The Church during the Counter-Reformation, his own life was marred by profound violence.

This Graphic Novel treatment seeks to explore the hidden conflicts and motivations of the disparity between the artist's sacred rendering for The Church and his own profane reputation.

"I reject the 'straight-washing' of an artist whose reputation was molded by his contemporary rivals for Church patronage. I sought in my research to delve into the root motivations of he who was Rome's premiere painter, who also had the reputation for debauchery and murder which exiled him from Rome." - Ken Mora, creator-in-chief at Bella Fe Media

BellaFeMedia.com

After two successful Kickstarter campaigns, Mora's flagship publication is now available worldwide, but was originally supported by comic stores in the Puget Sounds area via Emerald Comics Distribution, as well as Hollywood's "Comic Shop To The Stars" Golden Apple Comics, and Culver City's Pulp Fiction Books and Comics where copies of the original limited first edition are still available.

International availability for the Markosia edition includes Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Foyles, Books etc., The Wordery, Waterlines, Book Depository and many other book sellers.

Contact Information:

Bella Fe Films

Ken Mora

310-984-6943

Contact via Email

https://www.BellaFeMedia.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/814906

Press Release Distributed by PR.com