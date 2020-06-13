Increased Comfort Infused Into Jeans... Powered by Jeanologia and Trizar(R) Tech

Charlotte, NC, June 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Consumers believe that technology will be able to extend their comfort range in a variety of environments. They are looking for new smart materials that provide benefits without adding weight, high costs, and that will not wear out or wash out.

Trizar® smart materials can now be applied to finished jeans using Jeanologia’s e-flow® technology. “We have worked on this project to deliver a broader comfort range to jeans over the last three years and Jeanologia provided a unique delivery system plus access to over 35% of the Jean manufacturers globally,” said Brad Poorman of Clean Textile Technology.

Jeanologia has developed a manual for the Trizar® application to insure even and consistent coating of Trizar® materials to the inside of the finished jeans. By applying the Trizar® technology to jeans in the washing / finishing process, the e-flow® technology provides cost savings, zero waste, and an innovative way to add permanent warmth to jeans... without bulk. “Trizar powered by Jeanologia gives our customers the ability to add thermal comfort without significantly increasing the weight or diminishing the hand of the Jeans,” says Carlos Arias CEO of Jeanologia.

After the e-flow ® process, the finished Trizar ® jeans were third party tested for infrared temperature capture. Depending on the weight of the jeans, the Trizar® denim retained between 5 to 8 degrees Fahrenheit more heat than the control. The process has been transferred from the Jeanologia lab to manufacturing. Apparel International in Mexico used the e-flow® equipment to produce jeans that also had over 5 degrees of Infrared capture. “We were very pleased with the consistency of the product and being able to deliver the technology in our factory gives us a new offering for our customers. We always strive to bring new innovation to the market.” - David Reyes R&D Apparel International.

Trizar® technology is a Space Certified Technology that was used by NASA on Spaceships. By increasing a materials emissivity, Trizar® materials are engineered to re radiate heat your body produces to keep you warmer longer. O’Neill Snowboard jackets, Forloh Hunting gear, Endeavor Athletic, HXT Mittens, Olympia, Cloudveil, Arctic Cat and Wolverine cold weather gloves all use Trizar® materials now to retain body heat in cold weather.

The e-flow® technology is based on nano bubbles and was developed and patented by Jeanologia. The e-flow "breaks up" the surface of the garment, achieving soft hand feel and controlling shrinkage. A minimal quantity of water is needed and there is zero discharge from the process. Air from the atmosphere is introduced into an electro flow reactor and subjected to an electromechanical shock creating nano bubbles and a flow of wet air. The nano bubble mix is then transported into a rotating tumbler containing the denim garments, and when it comes into contact with them produces a soft and natural hand feel.

Apparel International is a premier Jean Manufacturer in Mexico and builds over 10 million pairs of jeans for a variety of Apparel Brand. They have a number of Jeanologia machines and provide a full menu of finishing and design services. Apparel International was the first Jean manufacturer to join the Levi Strauss worker well-being initiative and was featured with Levi’s in Fortune Magazines “Companies that will change the World.” In turn, AI has been a good neighbor to the towns it operates in Mexico. In order to give back to the community, the vendor established its own nonprofit organization, the Apparel International Foundation, whose mission is to promote the development and well-being of vulnerable communities.

