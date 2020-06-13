ProSport Physical Therapy, Inc. Expands Its Footprint in Orange County

ProSport, the leader in orthopedic rehabilitation since 1992, acquires Green & Moncrief Physical Therapy.

Costa Mesa, CA, June 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Since 1992 ProSport Physical Therapy & Performance has been providing Orange County residents quality rehabilitative care, injury prevention and sports performance training. ProSport recently expanded its footprint by acquiring Green & Moncrief Physical Therapy, which operates two locations in Orange County.

The acquisition of Green & Moncrief Physical Therapy is very exciting for the Orange County community and medical care partners, as it increases ProSport’s outpatient rehabilitation facilities to seven in Southern California. “This is an acquisition of two highly compatible clinics. Our companies have worked together frequently in the past, and Scott Moncrief and I are longtime friends,” said Joe Donohue, CEO of ProSport. "We hold similar values and philosophies on doing business: an emphasis on honesty and integrity, and focus on quality customer service and individualized care, utilizing evidence-based practice methods and customized programming to secure the best patient outcomes in the industry," he added.

ProSport’s greatest asset has always been its people, and by expanding in South Orange County, as well as continued expansion plans for other Orange County communities this year, enables ProSport to bring qualified jobs to the area, which will increase the quality of that asset, through a more comprehensive infrastructure with a faster track to patient care. It will also produce an expanded base of highly qualified doctorate trained therapists, aides, injury prevention and movement specialists, that translates into better care for patients of all ages and orthopedic conditions.

Green & Moncrief will now operate as - ProSport Physical Therapy & Performance - a reliable name that has always offered one-on-one personalized patient care. As the exclusive physical therapy partner of Hoag Orthopedic Institute, ProSport will continue to provide patients with expanded resources to enhance rehabilitation through an advanced Return-to-Sport/Return-to-Life program, as well as comprehensive sports performance training options throughout Orange County.

“I couldn’t be happier to align with such a great organization with outstanding resources. My team and I are excited to offer more enhanced services to our patients through this acquisition,” said Scott Moncrief.

ProSport Physical Therapy & Performance has over 65 physical therapists, physical therapy aides, movement specialists and sports performance coaches, seven clinics and three performance centers that host the most state-of-the-art equipment to safely promote health and healing in Southern California. ProSport has an aggressive growth plan to acquire several physical therapy clinics in Orange County this year.

ProSport’s newly acquired locations are; Mission Viejo and San Juan Capistrano. To learn more about ProSport Physical Therapy & Performance, visit: www.prosportpt.com.

