HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's North Suburban Medical Center Announces New Chief Nursing Officer

Thornton, CO, June 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- North Suburban Medical Center has named Michael Hansen, RN, as its chief financial officer.

Hansen is a seasoned leader with a diverse nursing leadership background which includes success in colleague engagement, quality of care, and patient care experience. Prior to joining North Suburban, Hansen served as Assistant Chief Nursing Officer at Sky Ridge Medical Center.

During his time at Sky Ridge, Hansen successfully brought a multidisciplinary team of colleagues together to increase engagement among the nursing team and increase patient care experience scores for the hospital.

“Michael is known as an inclusive and thoughtful leader and great mentor and I am excited to welcome him to our senior leadership team,” said Daphne David, Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role at North Suburban Medical Center, Hansen will oversee patient care activities, nursing practice, and nursing education and development.

Hansen officially joined North Suburban on June 1, 2020.

Contact Information:

HCA/HealthONE

Betty Rueda-Aguilar

303-453-2762

Contact via Email

NorthSuburban.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/814560

Press Release Distributed by PR.com