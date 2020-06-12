Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's North Suburban Medical Center Announces New Chief Nursing Officer

PR.com  
June 12, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Thornton, CO, June 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- North Suburban Medical Center has named Michael Hansen, RN, as its chief financial officer.

Hansen is a seasoned leader with a diverse nursing leadership background which includes success in colleague engagement, quality of care, and patient care experience. Prior to joining North Suburban, Hansen served as Assistant Chief Nursing Officer at Sky Ridge Medical Center.

During his time at Sky Ridge, Hansen successfully brought a multidisciplinary team of colleagues together to increase engagement among the nursing team and increase patient care experience scores for the hospital.

“Michael is known as an inclusive and thoughtful leader and great mentor and I am excited to welcome him to our senior leadership team,” said Daphne David, Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role at North Suburban Medical Center, Hansen will oversee patient care activities, nursing practice, and nursing education and development.

Hansen officially joined North Suburban on June 1, 2020.

Contact Information:
HCA/HealthONE
Betty Rueda-Aguilar
303-453-2762
Contact via Email
NorthSuburban.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/814560

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com