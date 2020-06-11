SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation at Bricoleur Vineyards; Windsor Winery Goes Solar, Increases Sustainability & Savings

Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay clean energy provider for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 81.8 kW DC solar electric system at Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor, CA. Designed and installed by SolarCraft, the solar power system will lower their utility costs by almost $40,000 per year and reduce the environmental impact of their energy use.

Novato, CA, June 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The solar power system is roof mounted on Bricoleur’s Winery Barn, a multipurpose, approximately 10,000-square foot entertaining space, consisting of 248 high-efficiency 330-watt solar panels. The system will produce 114,884 kWh annually, offsetting 91% of their electrical bill.

Sustainability has long been a priority for owners Mark and Elizabeth Hanson and daughter Sarah Hanson Citron. “There’s a strong connection between the long-term health of a vineyard and the species that inhabit it,” said Mark Hanson. “Bricoleur Vineyards is a natural paradise where it’s not unusual to spot deer, wild turkeys, foxes, bobcats, coyotes, rabbits, geese, and ducks. As Bay Area natives, we take it as a vital duty to preserve the fragile eco-system of Sonoma County in every way we can.”

During the life of the system, over 2,030 metric tons of carbon dioxide will be eliminated. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by almost 202,000 miles of driving annually or the pollutants removed by 106 acres of trees in one year.

About Bricoleur Vineyards

Bricoleur Vineyards is a unique wine country retreat nestled in the Russian River Valley in Windsor, California, about an hour north of San Francisco. Visitors can visit the newly renovated Winery Barn to enjoy Bricoleur Vineyard’s hand-crafted, estate-grown wines or an elaborate, wine and culinary experience guided by celebrated local Executive Chef Shane McAnelly. The 40-acre estate features a number of picturesque gathering places to relax and create memorable experiences, such as a picnic in the stone pavilion overlooking the rows of Chardonnay, strolling in the rose gardens admiring the vast array of colorful and fragrant roses, playing a friendly game of bocce ball, or simply enjoying one’s family and friends while watching the ducks and native birds by one of two serene ponds.

SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Electric, and Battery / Energy Storage. With over 8,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-partners is proud to have installed more solar energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.

