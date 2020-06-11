High Demand Forecasted for New Luxury Townhomes at Peachtree City's Everton

Pulte Homes Adds "The Townes" to Amenity-Rich Fayette County Community that Already Boasts Single-Family Homes and Bungalow-Inspired Ranch Homes

Atlanta, GA, June 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Reflective of the city where it is set, Everton is a playful landscape of pocket parks, rolling green spaces and a picturesque pond. Its residents enjoy access to a wealth of amenities, including pool, tennis, pickleball and golf cart paths that connect the community to vibrant Peachtree City. Pulte Homes first debuted its product at Everton in the Summer of 2017 when it released single-family homes from its Creekside series and later in Spring of 2018 when it released bungalow-inspired ranch homes for active adults from its Villages series. Its sister company – John Wieland Homes – also has a stunning presence in Everton. Today, Pulte Homes is delighted to announce the addition of its Townes series, showcasing luxury townhomes with thoughtfully planned, Life-Tested® interiors that bring true meaning to the phrase “living spaces.” Based on initial reactions leading up to a June 13 Grand Opening at the community, expectations are high for a powerful response from homebuyers. At the event, Pulte will release its first 13 Everton Townes homesites for purchase on a first come, first served basis.

“This past week, more than 50 prospective homebuyers had an exclusive opportunity to get a head start on the homebuying process by viewing available homesites, meeting with sales consultants and pricing their ideal home and homesite,” said Pablo Rivas, Pulte Homes VP of Sales. “The 42 two-story townhomes we are offering at Everton will mark the first new construction townhomes in Peachtree City in nearly a decade. To say homebuyers are excited is an understatement. We are featuring three distinctive three-bedroom floor plans with open concept designs, desirable masters on main, flexible upstairs lofts, two-car garages and starting prices in the High $200s. They make a great addition to the charming streetscapes that are synonymous with Everton and will prove a terrific fit for couples and young professionals seeking the ease of a lock-and-go lifestyle.”

Conceived in the late 1950’s as a master-planned community south of Atlanta, Peachtree City is perhaps best known for its 100+ miles of paved golf cart paths. A vibrant city devoted to luxury and leisure, it has regularly earned its place among CNN/Money Magazine’s list of Best Places to Live. Cart paths and beautifully crafted homes line the streets of Everton and an overwhelming sense of a resort-inspired lifestyle fills the air. Ideally matched for home buyers at every stage of life, families with school-age children will appreciate the quality of Fayette County schools. Students living in Everton attend Kedron Elementary, Flat Rock Middle and Sandy Creek High Schools. All residents benefit from the community’s proximity to a wide variety of shops, restaurants, country clubs, parks and lakes. With Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport located less than 25 miles north of Everton, even more adventures await just beyond the gateways of the world’s busiest airport.

Townhome sales will soon be underway in The Townes at Everton. Prospective homebuyers and real estate professionals are encouraged to visit the community’s new model park featuring four professionally designed model homes representative of all three series, including one for the Townes, two for Creekside and one for Villages. For more information about Everton or to schedule an appointment with a Sales Consultant, call (770) 824-3738 or visit the community’s website at www.pulte.com.

