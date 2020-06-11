Dr. Rick Perea, Performance Psychologist, Launches His Newest Book on How to Become a Champion of Your Life

World Champion Performance Psychologist Launches Highly Anticipated Game Changing Book on the Psychology of Leadership in the Face of Trauma of Tragedy.

Denver, CO, June 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Success Corps is honored to announce the release of Dr. Rick Perea's highly anticipated book, "Decision Point: The Moment Leaders Are Born" available on Amazon.com now. This book is the ultimate game plan for deciding to live life at 212° every day despite trauma & tragedy. The reader will receive core principles to understanding the psychology behind trauma & tragedy and a game plan to live life as the Champion of Your Life.

A young, 7-year-old Rikki Perea was facing that moment when all true decisions are made, that moment when he answered the door to his family’s home and, there staring back at him from a height of two feet taller than he, was a uniformed police officer, locking eyes and asking, “Are your parents home?” Rikki’s world and the sweet innocence of his childhood was about to change forever as his parents would soon hear those nonretractable words regarding the life of Rikki’s older brother, Danny.

In that moment, Rikki made a choice - a life-changing decision - that would forever impact his life, his achievements, and his purpose, and would launch him into becoming a world class champion who would play a key role in serving world class athletes and help cinch the 2016 Super Bowl world championship for the Denver Broncos.

The book is available at Amazon.com or on Dr. Rick Perea's website at www.ThinkOne4You.org.

Contact Information:

Think One

Dr. Rick Perea

303-946-1520

Contact via Email

www.thinkone4you.org

Publisher - The Success Corps

Sean Douglas

801-682-0322

sean@TheSuccessCorps.com

www.TheSuccessCorps.com

