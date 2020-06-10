Advice Company(TM) Survey Reports 73% of Sole Practitioners and Attorneys at Small Law Firms Were Significantly Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

While half (51%) reported having concerns regarding their firm's survival in mid-May, with as many as 8% reporting severe concerns, more than four-in-ten (43%) now are seeing some improvement in early June.

Sausalito, CA, June 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The impact of COVID-19 on attorneys in solo practice and small law firms has been dramatic. More than 70% of attorneys reported that they and their firms were severely impacted by the pandemic, according to a new survey from Advice Company, a leading publisher of law-related websites.

In the Impact of COVIDS-19 on Sole Practitioners and Small Law Firms Survey's Top Line Report, released today, attorneys reported experiencing a significant impact on their daily lives. More than four-in-ten (43%) attorneys were experiencing major reductions in cases and revenues. Fewer than 10% reported no impact.

"The impact of COVID-19 on these solo practitioners and small law firms can not be overstated," said Gerry H. Goldsholle, Founder and CEO of Advice Company. "With many small law firms undercapitalized, 10% expressed serious concerns about their firm's continued ability to survive, while an additional 40% had some concerns. We were heartened to see that 43% are reporting some increase in clients and cases in the last few weeks."

The 6-page Top Line Report of the Impact of COVID-19 on Sole Practitioners and Small Law Firms Survey in PDF format is attached.

About the Survey

In March of this year, as reports of significant budget cutbacks in staffing and partner compensation by the largest US law firms, we began assessing the impact the COVID-19 Pandemic was having on lawyers who practice in small to medium-sized law firms and those who are sole practitioners. Such lawyers in smaller firms typically represent individuals and smaller businesses...the principal constituencies of Advice Company's brands. Yet there was relatively no coverage, and fewer facts to guide important marketing and staffing decisions. Hence, the Impact of COVID-19 on Sole Practitioners and Attorneys in Small Law Firms Survey, and this report.

To conduct this important project, Advice Company retained DeBow Communications, Ltd., New York, NY, an independent market research agency, to survey more than 7,000 attorneys over six weeks from early April to late May 2020. As major cities and states began to open in late May, we again surveyed this group to determine what, if any, effect these reopenings may have had on their practices.

About Advice Company (www.AdviceCompany.com)

Advice Company has been an innovative leader in providing information and services over the Internet since 1995. Founded by attorney and serial entrepreneur, Gerry H. Goldsholle, Advice Company, and its affiliates have been widely credited for creating some of the most iconic legal, insurance, home improvement, and senior living content on the Internet. Its websites, including www.expertpages.com, have won numerous accolades, awards, and honors over the past 29 years. Advice Company is headquartered in Sausalito, California.

Contact Information:

Advice Company

Gerry Goldsholle

415-339-6510

Contact via Email

www.advicecompany.com

Tom DeBow

DeBow Communications, Ltd

917-270-2020

tom@debow.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/814476

Press Release Distributed by PR.com