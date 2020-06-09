Market Overview

PrincetonOne Added to the Forbes 2020 List of Best Professional Recruiting Firms in the Country for the Fourth Year in a Row

PR.com  
June 09, 2020 1:36pm   Comments
Skillman, NJ, June 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The New Jersey-based business ranked among the top companies on Forbes Best Professional Recruiting Firms list for the fourth consecutive year.

PrincetonOne, a nationally recognized talent solutions company, was named on Forbes 2020 list of America’s Best Professional Recruitment Firms this week for the fourth consecutive year.

“It is an honor once again to be recognized on the Forbes 2020 list of America’s Best Recruitment Firms reflecting the continued hard work and dedication of the PrincetonOne team. While the world certainly has changed in the last few months, our commitment to our Clients’ Talent Acquisition goals has not waivered,” says Dave Campeas, President and CEO of PrincetonOne.

About PrincetonOne

PrincetonOne is a nationally recognized talent solutions provider helping organizations grow through four unique divisions - Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Professional Search, Executive Search and Contract Staffing. Regardless of the size or scope of a project, PrincetonOne has the expertise to deliver scalable solutions that are positioned to deliver results. Its deep industry experience combined with a broad range of services and capabilities enables the firm to help companies reach the highest levels of excellence in their talent solutions and needs.

To learn more about PrincetonOne, visit www.PrincetonOne.com.

Media Contact
Emily Van Cleef, Marketing Coordinator
609.466.4006
Emily.VanCleef@PrincetonOne.com

