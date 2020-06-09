Text AI Event Leader 42Chat Adds 3 to Its Sales Team

Salt Lake City, UT, June 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- 42Chat, the market leader in text AI chatbots for live events, has made three additions to its sales team. Ray Baum, Colin Tokosch and Mike Flynn have joined the company to help further fuel the company’s growth as the event industry begins its recovery from the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Ray Baum joins 42Chat after more than 9 years as Senior Manager of National Sales at Core-apps (now part of Community Brands). An 18-year event industry technology veteran, Ray has been a board member of both IAEE and PCMA.

"I’m very excited to join 42Chat. I was there when event apps was a new technology replacing physical event guides, and I’m thrilled to accelerate the growth of this amazing technology that will also transform the event experience.”

Collin Tokosch is a 9 year event industry veteran and also joins them from Core-apps who he first joined in 2011 where he drove significant sales in ranging from the most notable trade shows to scientific and medical conferences, as well as small meetings.

Mike Flynn has also joined the company bringing his 15 years of experience in sales, marketing and senior management roles with leading event companies such as Balluun, DMG Events, and UBM.

"We know that events of all types will come back strong post-COVID-19, but likely with far fewer staff, requiring better tools to deliver a superior attendee, exhibitor, speaker and staff experience,” says 42Chat CEO, Chuck Elias. “These proven professionals will help event managers and organizations of all types take advantage of our products to deliver a more responsive, personal and meaningful experience both during the event and throughout the year.”

About 42Chat

42Chat’s text AI chatbots have a proven track record in the live-event space, revolutionizing the attendee experience by providing 24/7 interaction and engagement via SMS. The company’s products help businesses build stronger brand relationships by delivering responsive, personal, and meaningful experiences over text, empowering businesses to connect instantly and communicate effectively with their employees, vendors, and customers.

Contact Information:

Ken Dec

617-875-6838

Contact via Email

www.42chat.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/814381

Press Release Distributed by PR.com