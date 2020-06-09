New Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Giuseppe Condemi, MD, Ph.D.

Hackensack, NJ, June 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- New Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists is pleased to announce Giuseppe Condemi, MD, Ph.D. has joined the practice. Dr. Condemi has been a hematologist and medical oncologist for over twenty years. He will be practicing at locations in Hackensack and Rutherford.

Dr. Condemi recently received FDA approval for the Gallium-68 Dotatate Scan. He is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center. He received a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in 1998. Prior, he received his Ph.D. in Physiology and Biophysics at the State University of New York Health Science Center in Brooklyn and his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

njcancer.com/news/welcome-giuseppe-condemi-MD-PhD1

Clinical pathways and protocols exist to guide patient care but Dr. Condemi’s particular expertise is patient-centered relationships. “I see myself as a patient partner and advocate. This helps me tailor treatment regimens to provide the maximal benefit possible while being customized to the patient’s particular needs. This ensures my patients have the best quality of life possible,” said Dr. Condemi.

Dr. Condemi is currently accepting new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Condemi, please call (201) 500-4958. For more information, please visit our website at www.njcancer.com.

About New Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists

New Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New Jersey.

Contact Information:

New Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists

Sarah Gould

631-574-8360

Contact via Email

https://njcancer.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/814384

Press Release Distributed by PR.com