Arya Peruma Sets to Host Series of Free Live STEM Tutoring Webinars to Help Middle and High School Students in Ontario

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, June 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As more public and private organizations recognize that STEM education play a key role in promoting excellence and growth of tomorrow’s innovators, Arya Peruma (Founder, Coding for Young Minds Community Organization, a not for profit based in Ontario, Canada) sets to host live complimentary training webinars to help middle and high school students in the community to further develop their skills in terms of knowledge regarding subjects related to STEM. The upcoming tutoring webinar schedule is posted on their website https://codingforyoungminds.weebly.com/events.html.

Arya Peruma is passionate about making STEM education more inclusive for the underrepresented. Arya’s mission is to increase STEM accessibility for middle & high school students with limited opportunity to access STEM education. She has stepped forward through her non-profit organization, to help bring STEM experiences to students in the community in a virtual way during the COVID-19 closures.

In this changing global economy, current jobs are disappearing due to a high level of automation and new jobs are emerging because of these technological advances. The continuous advancement in technology is changing the way students learn, connect, and interact every day. Skills developed by students through STEM concepts provide them with the foundation to succeed at school and beyond.

“I have a vision to make STEM education inclusive for all students and as a STEM educator you can do just that. You can inspire, encourage, and create interest in STEM subjects and through this you are preparing a next generation of students to be scientists, engineers, researchers, and programmers to meet with the global demand for qualified STEM professionals. Since we are using technology in all aspects of our daily lives, the need to enhance and broaden our knowledge in STEM education is becoming more insistent,” said Arya Peruma.

STEM is a curriculum based on the concept of educating students on four separate aspects of education - science, technology, engineering, and mathematics - integrating all these subjects with a versatile approach, while simultaneously incorporating all four aspects of education into learning, using ideas which can be applied to the real world.

The integration of STEM education in one’s life allows for a student to learn computational thinking, and many more skill sets which are required for students to be successful, including:

problem solving

creativity

critical analysis

teamwork

independent thinking

initiative

communication

Digital literacy

About Arya Peruma

Arya Peruma is the lead instructor and is responsible for developing and delivering informative tutoring webinars. She is currently a high school student attending Lorne Park Secondary School and was the recipient of the McMaster University Learning Enrichment Advancement Program Engineering Award Scholarship in 2019. From her middle school years, Arya has given numerous hours towards volunteering and working for tutoring organizations, and there, sparked an interest towards educating and teaching others. Her passions include subjects regarding STEM, such as coding, mathematics, science, and engineering. She has also completed certification courses for Python, HTML, JavaScript, and completed a coding project in virtual reality game development.

