Kings Park, NY, June 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- "Permission to Land: Searching For Love, Home & Belonging" written by Kings Park/ Smithtown resident, Marci Brockmann, has been nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry.

Marci Brockmann’s book is up for an award in the memoir category, which is a highly personal work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling, Brockmann explores her own life backwards, through her thirty-plus years of journals, to finally come to terms with her mother’s tragic death from drug addiction, her own disillusionment and loneliness as a result of her mother’s mental illness, as well as her neglect as a result of her parents’ divorce. These traumas cast her into a tailspin as she desperately searched for the love and belonging she longed for and a safe place to land and call home. With relentless honesty and lively wit, Brockmann describes her disappointments and pain as well as her discoveries and successes. As she struggled to make a meaningful, creative life for herself, she learned that she isn't alone, unloved or homeless after all. "Permission to Land: Searching For Love, Home & Belonging" will inspire readers to rethink their own ideas about love, home, and connection.

“Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Academy Award,” said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Academy Awards. “Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention.”

Authors of all kinds - indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative published - are being considered for the award in one of sixteen categories. Entries are being reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by the Academy's voting membership comprised of best-selling authors, literary agents and industry leaders.

If interested in supporting Brockmann and participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation, and click the “Vote for 2020” button (https://authoracademyawards.com/vote2020/). Once there, click through the poll to view the Memoir category, then find and click on “Permission to Land.”

The top ten finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Academy Awards Red Carpet Session on October 23, 2020 at the Igniting Souls Experiential Conference. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech. Winners will also receive:

- Press release and media story presented to their hometown press by a professional PR firm.

- Traditional media and social media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.

- Lifetime "Your Pace" level access to 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience©, an online program helping authors get publicity for their book.

- The opportunity of presenting their book synopsis on the Igniting Souls Conference main stage in front of a global audience.

- And more

About the Author Academy Awards

The Author Academy Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit authoracademyawards.com.

Contact Information:

Marci Brockmann Author & Artist

Marci Brockmann

631-343-5011

Contact via Email

www.marcibrockmann.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/814215

Press Release Distributed by PR.com