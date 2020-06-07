Storage Made Easy Leverages S3-Compatible APIs for Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage

Storage Made Easy is one of the official Backblaze launch partners. The Enterprise File Fabric platform supports B2 Cloud Storage as a destination for S3 compatible workflows.

London, United Kingdom, June 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Storage Made Easy® (SME) has partnered with Backblaze to provide enhanced file services for B2 Cloud Storage. The Enterprise File Fabric platform gives end-users easy, secure, remote access to Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage through file-oriented interfaces and tools, inclusive of Active Directory / LDAP / SAML single-sign-on, enterprise content search, end-user collaboration, and high-speed file transfers, all available and presented within the File Fabric’s Global File System. All this underpinned by Enterprise-grade security and a policy driven compliance framework.

Key benefits include:

- Ubiquitous access to corporate data for remote and office workers alike.

- Seamless but safe collaboration tools for internal and external partners.

- Fast, low cost, transfer of media assets and other large files.

“The integration of Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage and Storage Made Easy is going to be a real win for enterprises,” said Elton Carneiro, Director of Partnerships at Backblaze. “The combination means every Enterprise File Fabric customer can enjoy single pane of glass management with the ability to instantly move content to and from Backblaze’s simple, reliable, affordable cloud.”

Steven Sweeting, Director of Product Management at Storage Made Easy said: “We’re thrilled to announce the integration with Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage through their new S3 compatible API. Backblaze’s long standing reputation and competitive pricing makes them a very compelling choice for cloud storage.”

