New Mobile Game Princess Unicorn: Dragon Escape

PR.com  
June 06, 2020
Los Angeles, CA, June 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The player of new mobile game Princess Unicorn: Dragon Escape dives into an exciting adventure, runs through a fantasy world filled with giant candies, tumbling cookies and enchanted waterfalls, all while dodging fireballs and enormous rubber balls. Along the way, the player helps Uni, a magical unicorn with a secret superweapon. The player collects items and power ups but must watch out for the scary dragons. They will do everything to try to stop the player. Survive the attacks and capture the dragon’s treasure.

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/Krazy-Katz-Games-110392574018276/

YouTube:
www.youtube.com/results

Apple Store:
apps.apple.com/us/app/princess-unicorn-dragon-escape/id1504668836

Google:
play.google.com/store/apps/details

Contact Information:
KrazyKatzGames LLC
Danny Martinez
323-365-7556
Contact via Email
krazykatzgames.com

