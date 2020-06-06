Right of Way Brothers Join Forces Again

Fort Worth, TX, June 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Oil & gas brothers Don Valden, CEO of American Right Of Way Acquisitions & Survey and Ted Valdez, Founder of ONWARD Land & Design have joined forces again under their new company ONWARD Land Services.

The brothers were one of the first elite Right of Way & Land Survey companies in the beginning of the Shale Play Boom in 2006, Texas Right Of Associates.

Both brothers would like to introduce ONWARD's Executive Vice President, Weston Black. Weston has over 20 years of experience in business development. He brings his talent and experience as a self-made Entrepreneur which is a great asset to the company.

Don Valden was quoted saying, “I’m excited to get the Band Back Together.” He also said, "ONWARD Land Services will offer our 40 years of experience of professional services to all energy companies in Land Surveying & Right of Way Acquisition services to include Utility Companies, Power Line & Transmission Line Companies, Developers & Commercial Builders, State Highways & County Roads, Municipalities as well as the Oil & Gas industry."

When Ted Valdez was asked what does ONWARD bring to the energy industry he said, “As always, our company will lead the industry with highly qualified professionals, cutting edge technology and our dedication to our clients. Onward represents a new land group that can handle any project no matter the size or timeline.”

Weston said, “I was thrilled when Don and Ted asked me to partner with them at Onward. I have a lot of respect for both of them personally and professionally. The three of us are aligned and geared up to be very successful together. I know with our elite offering, clients are going be very receptive and I’m excited to assist in growing the business.”

For more information go to the website: www.ONWARDland.com or write to Ted.Valdez@ONWARDland.com, Don.Vladen@ONWARDland.com or Weston.Black@ONWARDland.com

Contact Information:

Onward Land Services

Don Valden

817-382-7291

Contact via Email

www.OnwardLand.com

Ted.Valdez@OnwardLand.com

Weston.Black@OnwardLand.com

