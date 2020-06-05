Curatio Leads Supercluster Project to Help Keep Patients Healthy at Home and End Loneliness

Vancouver, Canada, June 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Digital Technology Supercluster announced today their co-investment of $1.4M in a new project that will help keep patients healthy, connected and supported at home.

The Stronger Together: Social Infrastructure for Community Health project will combine a private social network that uses AI, matchmaking and machine learning to connect patients to support with an advanced, real time patient monitoring platform. This new tool will keep patients healthy at home while providing the healthcare system with a single, comprehensive solution.

Led by Curatio, a digital health company headquartered in B.C., the project was sparked by the urgent need to give healthcare organizations new tools to support patients that have not been able to access traditional face to face outpatient programs due to COVID-19. The project partners are also contributing funding and resources to launch the new platform.

“For patients and families living with a chronic condition, a health challenge or awaiting surgery, COVID-19 has left them without the support they need. At the same time, healthcare and community organizations desperately need new technologies that can be quickly rolled out to connect, support and deliver care at scale. At Curatio, we believe that no patient should be alone when facing a health issue. We are honoured to be working with Cloud DX and our project partners to develop a single solution that has the potential to help all Canadians lead their healthiest, most connected lives,” says Lynda Brown-Ganzert, CEO of Curatio.

Curatio has assembled a project team of Canada’s leaders in digital health and evidence based patient programs. Project partner Cloud DX is pleased to join with Curatio and the other outstanding partners on this project to help deliver the highest possible standard of virtual care to patients. “Especially now, as the world strives to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, innovations in the delivery of remote and virtual care have the potential to impact many, many patients, improving outcomes and enabling efficiencies that have never been more needed,” stated Cloud DX CEO, Robert Kaul.

The Digital Technology Supercluster (the “Supercluster”) COVID-19 Program now includes a growing suite of projects offering solutions to urgent health care needs across Canada arising from COVID-19. The Stronger Together project will begin immediately and involves partners from across Canada, including: Cloud DX; Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management at University of British Columbia; University Health Network; Simon Fraser University; AGE-WELL NCE; Pacific Blue Cross; Wellness Garage; On Call Health; zu.com.

These new projects are part of the Supercluster’s previously announced $60 million investment to fight COVID-19. This investment is designed to address some of the biggest hurdles facing Canada’s response to the virus, including the need for faster, more efficient detection and treatment, more effective resource allocation, more accurate diagnosis tools for communities located outside of urban centers, and more widely available virtual care.

About Digital Technology Supercluster: The Digital Technology Supercluster solves some of industry’s and society’s biggest problems through Canadian-made technologies. We bring together private and public sector organizations of all sizes to address challenges facing Canada’s economic sectors including healthcare, natural resources, manufacturing and transportation. Through this ‘collaborative innovation’ the Supercluster helps to drive solutions better than any single organization could on its own.

About the COVID-19 Program: The COVID-19 Program aims to improve the health and safety of Canadians and support Canada’s ability to address issues created by the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the program will build expertise and capacity to anticipate and address issues that may arise in future health crises, from healthcare to a return to work and community. More information can be found here.

About the Stronger Together Project: Patients have not been able to take part in face to face support and outpatient programs during COVID-19 leaving them isolated and alone. Hospitals, doctors and community organizations urgently need a new way to reach these patients. This project will combine a private social network that matches patients to peers and programs with a virtual monitoring technology service. This combined tool will feature evidence-based programs and supports designed to keep patients healthy at home while providing the healthcare system with a single, comprehensive solution.

About Curatio:

Curatio enables payers, providers, researchers and pharmaceutical manufacturers to compliantly engage with patients on their own social networks. Curatio provides a private, secure social network platform that uses proprietary algorithms, AI and machine learning to match patients to the peer support, programs and daily management tools that help them live their healthiest lives. Used in 85 countries, available in 5 languages, Curatio has won numerous awards for its unique technical solution and its mission of No Patient Alone.

About Cloud DX:

Cloud DX is a Kitchener ON-based leader in digital healthcare with rapidly growing sales across North America. We offer a complete remote patient monitoring platform that includes proprietary medical devices, mobile apps, clinical dashboards, artificial intelligence and EMR integration. In one recent 3rd party study, Cloud DX technology reduced hospital admissions due to COPD while achieving 100% patient satisfaction. Cloud DX is co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a Fast Company “World Changing Idea” finalist and recent winner of the Waterloo MedTech Startup to Scale Up Award of Excellence.

About Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management at UBC:

The Faculty of Medicine Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management (CCDPM), at the University of British Columbia led by Dr. Kathleen Martin Ginis, serves as British Columbia’s leader for research excellence, knowledge translation, and exchange in the urgent research field of prevention and self-management of chronic diseases.

About University Health Network:

University Health Network (UHN) is the largest health research organization in North America and ranks first in Canada for total research funding. UHN encompasses the Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, and The Michener Institute of Education at UHN. With the largest hospital-based research programs in Canada, the complexity of cases at UHN has made them a national and international source for discovery, education, and patient care.

About Simon Fraser University:

Simon Fraser University (SFU), established in 1965, is a public research university in British Columbia, Canada, boasting three distinctive campuses, 30,000 students, 6,500 faculty and staff, and more than 160,000 alumni. Consistently ranked among Canada’s top comprehensive universities and named to the Times Higher Education list of 100 world universities under 50, SFU is one of the world’s leading teaching and research universities.

About SFU STAR Institute:

The SFU Science and Technology for Aging Research (STAR) Institute is committed to supporting community-engaged research in the rapidly growing area of technology and aging. The Institute supports the development and implementation of technologies to address many of the health challenges encountered in old age, as well as address the social, commercial and policy aspects of using and accessing technologies.

About zu.com:

Zu.com is a digital products and services firm creating unified solutions for clients committed to building modern solutions for mature industry problems. In the rapidly evolving and fast-paced digital evolution, Zu provides organizations with digital strategies to drive innovation with 25 years of experience.

About Wellness Garage:

Wellness Garage is a precision lifestyle medical practice offering leading-edge health assessments and physician-led personal coaching to help clients meet their health goals. Operating since 2018, they have helped hundreds of people take control of their health from: Reversing diabetes and pre-diabetes, decreasing the risk of heart disease, safely discontinuing medications, losing weight, improving symptoms of osteoarthritis, decreasing menopausal symptoms, and decreasing risk of osteoporosis.

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL NCE (Aging Gracefully across Environments using Technology to Support Wellness, Engagement and Long Life NCE Inc.) is dedicated to the creation of technologies and services that benefit older adults and caregivers. Launched in 2015 through the federally-funded Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE) program, AGE-WELL addresses a wide range of complex issues in technology and aging through receptor-driven transdisciplinary research, training programs, partnerships, knowledge mobilization and the commercial development of technologies.

About OnCall Health:

OnCall Health helps healthcare organizations launch and scale their own virtual care programs. Their software helps improve access to care and deliver better patient experiences with HIPAA and PIPEDA compliant online video and messaging appointments and booking. OnCall supports efficient care delivery with 24/7 technical support, online billing, file sharing, intake, and automated appointment reminders, as well as analytics and patient roster features.

About Pacific Blue Cross:

Pacific Blue Cross is a Health Benefits Society and British Columbia's number one health benefits provider. Based in Burnaby, BC, the not-for-profit organization provides health, dental, life, disability and travel coverage for 1 in 3 British Columbians through group benefits and individual plans. As part of its mission to improve health and wellbeing in BC, Pacific Blue Cross proactively supports charitable organizations across the province working to improve health outcomes.

