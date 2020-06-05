Feeding Our Local Community While Supporting Our Local Merchants

Huntington, NY, June 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday June 2, 2020 Rosario S. Cassata, President and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation along with his wife Carolyn donated “300” Hot Meals the local community prepared by RaCha Thai Restaurant in Huntington Village.

The Cassata Foundation also provided a monetary donation to Project H.O.P.E. of Huntington on behalf of Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini last week.

That donation will provide much needed milk and eggs to the local Huntington Community on Thursday.

The Cassata Foundation, has recently donated hot meals and face masks to the Frontline Heroes of Huntington Hospital and the Suffolk County Police Department.

Cassata says this is just a big “Thank You to all our Frontline Heroes and their dedication, being there every day protecting and helping all of us.”

The Cassata Foundation, RaCha Restaurant along with the Suffolk County Police Department and Officer Delgado were on hand to provide and pass out food and meals to the community.

