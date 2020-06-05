Long Island Construction Attorney, John Caravella, Esq., Will be Co-Presenter of Stafford's AIA Webinar on June 24, 2020

Uniondale, NY, June 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Long Island Construction Attorney, John Caravella, Esq., will be co-presenting for Stafford’s AIA Webinar on June 24, 2020. Along with Steven Nudelman and Warren F. Jacoby, Mr. Caravella and his other co-presenters will discuss the fine details of AIA Contract Documents: 2017 Modifications, Insurance and Bond Exhibit, Owner – Contractor Documents and Owner – Architect Agreements.

The Webinar’s Outline and Benefits will consist of the following...

Outline:

Agreements between owner and contractor

Agreements between owner and architect

C401-2017 Standard Form of Agreement Between Architect and Consultant

Other significant revisions

Benefits:

The panel will review these and other notable revisions:

AIA Owner-Contractor Documents

AIA Owner-Architect Documents

AIA Architect-Consultant Documents

New Insurance/Bonds and Sustainable Projects Exhibits

The webinar will run 90 minutes long; 75 minutes of content and 15 minutes of question and answers, and will be held at 1:00 PM EST. Visit Stafford's website for more information.

About The Law Offices of John Caravella, P.C.: The Law Offices of John Caravella, P.C., practices primarily in Construction Litigation, Supplier Disputes, Construction Contract Claims, Construction Defects, Construction Disputes, Labor Laws, House Lifting Cases, Real Estate Services, Construction Arbitration and Construction Contract Advising. Based in Long Island, our firm has three offices in Uniondale, Melville, and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. For more information, please contact nicole@liconstructionlaw.com

