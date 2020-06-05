Live Well Foundation Donates $30,000 to Community Foundation of South Lake to Feed Those in Need

Collaborating with Community Foundation of South Lake (CFSLC), Live Well Foundation of South Lake continues to support the community.

Clermont, FL, June 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Over the next three months Live Well Foundation will provide $30,000 to assist with feeding those in need through the summer months in South Lake County.

Funds will be distributed in three $10,000 contributions for June, July, and August. “This food insecurity grant can be used to supplement food programs and pantries with dietary and additional protein needs, shore up summer feeding programs for schools, and enhance food distribution efforts throughout South Lake County,” said Dr. Kasey C. Kesselring, Live Well Foundation of South Lake Board Chairman. “Supporting the nutritional health of our community is a high priority as we look towards Phase Three when employers can begin to call employees back to work.”

The Live Well and Community Foundation of South Lake continue to address the needs of our community due to the COVID-19 pandemic through this contribution for feeding programs.

This grant from Live Well Foundation will allow CFSLC to continue funding food pantries throughout South Lake County, supporting low income families and those effected economically from COVID-19 in South Lake County – Mascotte, Groveland, Clermont, Minneola, Montverde, and Four Corners.

Over these past two months CFSLC with matching funds from Live Well Foundation of South Lake has focused their funding on Food Insecurity for our community's most vulnerable populations with thousands of pounds of food provided to the hungry.

About Live Well Foundation of South Lake

The Live Well Foundation, established in 2019 as a 501(c)(3) and dedicated to inspiring sustainable initiatives that enhance the health and wellness of the South Lake community, aspires to attract and fund much needed healthcare and healthy lifestyle programs to serve residents. Visit Live Well Foundation online at lwfsl.org for more information. www.LWFSL.org

