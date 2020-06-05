Pinky's Iron Doors' Design Consultants Help Homeowners and Interior Designers Customize Iron and Steel Doors

The California-based company offers expert steel and wrought iron door customization advice across the U.S.

Vernon, CA, June 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- While the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have eased in several states across the U.S., homeowners are being encouraged to continue to practice social distancing.

In light of the requests made by public health officials, Pinky’s Iron Doors has continued to offer online and telephonic door design consultations to customers.

As a leading door designer and manufacturer in the U.S., the company has established a strong reputation owing to its extensive collection of high-quality iron and steel doors. However, it’s the company’s 24/7 online availability that has earned it praise during the pandemic.

According to a representative of the company, "Our door designers have years of experience in sketching unique, creative, and functional door designs. They work closely with homeowners and interior designers to design customized doors for a wide range of residential styles.

"Over the years, our brilliant team has created custom designs for contemporary, rustic, vintage, minimalist, art deco, transitional, bohemian, and coastal interior designs, among several others.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to provide in-person consultations, we knew our company couldn’t leave people’s homes in a state of limbo. We took immediate action and facilitated the provision of online and telephonic door design consultations.

"Over the past few weeks, we’ve continued to offer expert and individualized door design consultations to homeowners, potential homebuyers, interior designers, and real estate investors."

While the company has always offered 24/7 online availability, the COVID-19 pandemic led them to develop an increasingly proactive approach. Customers seeking customized door designs can easily consult the company’s door designers and help bring their visualizations to life over call.

Pinky’s Iron Doors’ designers work closely with each client to ensure each detail is meticulously incorporated into the final design. The company has created a wide array of custom steel doors over the years, including steel French doors, steel entry doors, pocket steel doors, factory-style steel doors, and steel sliding doors.

Their process involves discussing the customer’s residential style, understanding their door design preferences, offering unique insights, and explaining the measurement process. Once the client provides measurement details, the designers finalize the graphics and send them for manufacturing by expert artisans and engineers.

“Customized doors are very popular among our customers. Depending on their personal style and vision, customers may request a specific design or walk us through their preferences so we can sketch designs from scratch. Our design consultation services play a vital role in helping us understand each customer’s predilections and enable us to deliver high-quality results.

"Despite the temporary closure of our showroom, we’ve continued to offer expert door design consultations and plan on upholding the high standard throughout this period of uncertainty," they continued.

Pinky’s Iron Doors’ ongoing discounts, nationwide shipping services, and financing plans with Affirm have enabled customers to make convenient purchases online. The company also offers a wide range of door accessories, including transoms, sidelights, door handles, and door locks.

They recently launched a high-quality iron door spray that cleans and protects residential iron doors, there increasing durability, extending longevity, and retaining optimal aesthetic appeal.

Founded in 1978, Pinky’s Iron Doors has 42 years of experience in designing and manufacturing iron and steel doors. They house the largest inventory of doors across the U.S. and offer superior customer service.

The company’s blogs and engaging Instagram feed help customers stay updated on the latest door designs, trends, properties, and features.

