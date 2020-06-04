Carisk Partners' Paige Grogan Selected as HITMC Healthcare Rising Star Award Nominee

Miami, FL, June 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Carisk® Partners announced today that Paige Grogan, Carisk Digital Brand Manager & Marketing Coordinator has been selected as a honoree for the 2020 Medigy HITMC Awards in the Healthcare Rising Star category.

Every year, the Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC) comes together to honor the individuals and organizations who distinguished themselves over the past year. All the nominations are reviewed by a selection committee of industry veterans and only a few are chosen as honorees in each category.

“Honorees like Paige represent the best of healthcare marketing, PR and communications,” said John Lynn, Chief Editor and Founder at Healthcare Scene, the company behind HITMC. “This year’s honorees all demonstrated incredible innovation, resourcefulness and creativity.”

Paige is a key member of the Carisk Marketing team. After joining the organization in 2018, her contributions to the development of the Pathways™ 2 Recovery brand and evolution of the Carisk digital marketing experience have driven awareness and understanding of the value the Carisk solutions bring to the markets served. “Paige’s nomination as a Rising Star is well deserved and we are proud of the work she delivers daily,” says Chrissy Gaul, Vice President of Marketing. “She is always willing to take on new challenges and deliver to a high level of execution. Paige continues to be a strong example of young leadership in a fast-growing organization.”

The 2020 Medigy HITMC Awards will be handed out at an online event on June 30th, 2020. All are welcome to register and attend.

About Carisk Partners

Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s combined end-to-end solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery and complex, catastrophic cases. Carisk guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce long-term cost of care for its clients by leveraging its biopsychosocial methods, extensive networks of quality providers and proprietary technologies modeled for the early identification and intervention of high-risk patients. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.

About the HITMC Awards

HITMC is a community – bound together by a passion for and a love of PR, communications and marketing in healthcare and Health IT. The central idea behind HITMC is to bring together all the smart, innovative and hard-working healthcare professionals so that we can learn from each other. We enable this by creating a culture where sharing, mutual respect and lifting each other up is the norm. The annual HITMC Awards are an embodiment of this ethos. They are meant to celebrate the best individuals and organizations who have elevated healthcare marketing, PR and communications in the past year. For more information, visit www.hitmc.com/awards

