MiXto Pro CO2 Laser for Facial Resurfacing (5 Time Award Winner) Now Has Added Technology for Novel Non-Ablative Vaginal Therapy Called V-Lase

This unique device has patented technology which allows a CO2 laser to deliver a first of it's kind non-ablative vaginal therapy treatment with no risk of post-op side effects, no downtime, no consumables, no treatment pain or topical anesthetic required.

San Ramon, CA, June 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Lasering USA chose CO2 laser technology for their new vaginal therapy device since CO2 is considered the gold standard for tissue resurfacing & rejuvenation. To set themselves apart from the competition they developed a vaginal treatment that was both non-fractional and non-ablative being the only such device for sale in the US. Multiply studies have shown that this new approach to vaginal therapy is not only safe, but is as effective as ablative laser and RF vaginal treatments without their varied drawbacks.

The V-Lase treatment is pain free, has literally no post-op risk or side effects, has no downtime, needs no topical anesthetic and has no consumables. The procedure takes a short 15 minutes to treat both inside the vaginal canal and external genitalia. Gentle heat is delivered to the vulvovaginal tissue which creates neocollagenesis and neovascularization. This product has various accessories for ablative & non-ablative medical applications in gynecology, ENT, dentistry, dermatology and general surgery (refer to www.laseringusa.com for more information on the vaginal procedure).

