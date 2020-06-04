New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New Comprehensive Cancer Center in East Patchogue

Patchogue, NY, June 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) opened its newest comprehensive cancer center at 365 E Main St. Patchogue, NY 11772 on Monday, June 1. Located in East Patchogue, the comprehensive cancer center will be the first in the community to provide the most advanced care on the south shore.

As patients enter this modern, state-of-the-art cancer center, they will be greeted by friendly, professional staff in our luxurious lounge. The new NYCBS center encompasses numerous amenities and services to patients to provide a comfortable and attentive environment that is most conducive for healing.

The greatest cutting-edge medical technology and equipment -- including advanced PET/CT Scanner and state-of-the-art Halcyon radiation therapy are just some of the new features in this brand new facility. A full-service research department will offer clinical trials with the newest cancer therapeutics. A full-service on-site pharmacy with medication pick-up after their visit will be available to our patients so they can ask any questions to our expert cancer pharmacy staff. The center will also be able to process laboratory tests and deliver faster results to our patients.

NYCBS is a leading practice in the national OneOncology partnership, the network of independent community oncology practices. With access to OneOncology technology, integration support, and capital, NYCBS is expanding access to cutting-edge oncology care, including clinical trial research across Long Island. Dr. Jeff Patton, CEO, OneOncology said, “Dr. Vacirca and his team at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists are able to tap OneOncology services to expand access to life-saving cancer care services for south shore residents closer to their homes. This state-of-the-art center will transform cancer care in Patchogue.”

“We are honored to welcome New York Cancer and Blood Specialists to the Patchogue area,” said John Quatrale, Board Member of Focus East Patchogue. “Access to this comprehensive cancer center is incredibly important for our community. Not only will patients receive high-quality cancer care, by fully renovating the building, but Dr. Jeff Vacirca and his team are also helping us revitalize the area. We welcome them, look forward to their grand opening, and appreciate them investing in our community.”

The center will also offer a wellness program staffed by nurse educators, psychologists, social workers, nutritionists, and other experts ready to provide nutritional, emotional, financial, and psychological guidance to any NYCBS patient.

“The south shore of Long Island has been neglected for far too long. We are so excited to bring the first state of the art comprehensive cancer center to all of our friends and family on the Great South Bay and beyond,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of New York Cancer and Blood Specialists. “These comprehensive support services demonstrate our commitment to conquering cancer while treating our patients like family.”

About NYCBS

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.

