La Roca FC and Fundeazy Partner; Sponsorship Money for Youth Soccer

La Roca FC and Fundeazy partner to create an easy path for soccer players to earn sponsorship funds while stimulating small business.

South Weber, UT, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- La Roca FC and Fundeazy have created a unique partnership to solve some of the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to COVID-19, many families are now facing economic hardship and are having to reevaluate where disposable income is spent. Fundraising is needed now more than ever. Likewise, many companies are struggling to get back on their feet and generate new business. With the La Roca FC and Fundeazy partnership, it’s a win-win for all.

As many studies have shown, kids who participate in organized sports do better in school, have better interpersonal skills, are more team oriented, and are generally healthier. Besides knowing the value of youth sports for their child, parents just want their kids active and involved in a wholesome activity. Now, with the Fundeazy program, players will have a much easier time covering the cost to participate in the game they love. With this sponsorship program, players can generate new clientele for small businesses while receiving sponsorship dollars from these businesses in return.

When asked about the partnership with Fundeazy, La Roca FC Founder and Technical Director, Adolfo Ovalle said, “We are so excited to get back to the game of soccer. Our goal is to remove any obstacle or financial burden for players and families that would prohibit them from returning. La Roca is truly thinking outside of the box with this opportunity.”

“Long gone are the days of traditional fundraising,” say Matt Cohen, CEO of Fundeazy. “Parents want a safer method than having their child go door-to-door selling chocolate bars and cookie dough. This requires a lot of time, handling of money, and, quite frankly, produces small returns. With Fundeazy, the whole process is streamlined online. Participants don’t have to sell anything, collect money or handle inventory. They simply connect their network to services they already want or need.”

“We did a trial run with Fundeazy last year,” said Salt Lake City Director of Operations Julia Howard. “We learned really quickly that those who chose to participate earned money almost immediately. One player earned over $1200 in two weeks. He came close to covering all of his soccer fees for the whole year.”

With youth soccer finally getting the green light to hold tryouts in June, the Fundeazy opportunity will be presented to every La Roca player so they can officially kick-off their sponsorship campaign. The process is easy, all online and takes only weeks to generate funds. The players are also constantly supported and encouraged along the way to reach their goals and earn rewards as they hit milestones.

La Roca Futbol Club was established in 2005 to provide a quality competitive youth soccer program in Utah and has grown to become the most successful club in the state with more State Cup Championships than any other club. La Roca FC trains serious youth soccer players who desire an opportunity to develop and showcase his/her skills to the fullest potential. To date, La Roca has produced 13 professional players both domestically and internationally. La Roca FC offers players a chance to play at the highest level of state competition and compete in various regional and national tournaments and leagues. La Roca is a 501(c)(3) corporation under the direction of its Board of Directors.

For more information visit https://larocafc.com/services/ or contact Heidi Wheelwright at the La Roca FC office: 801-825-6040.

Fundeazy is a licensed Professional Fundraiser that brokers sponsorship donations from local companies to financially support youth groups, teams and clubs. Kids earn their donations by rallying supporters who qualify for virtual sales meetings with sponsoring companies. Local businesses get the opportunity to sit with potential customers in performance-based marketing while supporting the community.

For more information visit https://www.fundeazy.com/

