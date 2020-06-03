Market Overview

Jerome Sawick Named Account Manager at RT Specialty

PR.com  
June 03, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Hamilton, NJ, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Jerome (J.J.) Sawick has been named an account manager within RT Specialty, LLC’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice. He is responsible for supporting the production efforts of our teams working in the Northeastern US.

“J.J. joined our company after spending the past 15 years servicing complex commercial accounts for several New York- and New Jersey-based firms,” says Jeff Slivka, President RT ECP. “His background will prove invaluable for meeting the daily informational needs of our resident experts, while providing our clients with the in-depth resources they have come to expect from RT ECP.”

Prior to RT ECP, Sawick served as a commercial lines account manager at The Rubin Group in New York, NY and Quaker Special Risk in Eatontown, NJ. He also worked as a senior licensed account and sales manager at the Anthony Fauci Agency in Staten Island, NY.

A resident of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, Sawick holds a Business Management Degree from Bryant University in Smithfield, RI. He can be contacted through RT ECP’s Hamilton, NJ-based offices at 609-528-3918 or Jerome.sawick@rtspecialty.com.

About R-T Specialty, LLC

RT Specialty, LLC’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice is a division of R-T Specialty, LLC. RT ECP (https://rtspecialty.com/product/environmental-construction-professional-liability/) is a specialty resource for insurance agents and brokers with expertise in environmental insurance, environmental risk management and construction related professional liability. RT ECP offers agents and brokers single-point access to an ample portfolio of products and services provided by the nation's largest environmental and professional liability insurance providers. In California: R-T Specialty Insurance Services, LLC License #0G97516. For more information please visit www.RTSpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.

Contact Information:
StarrComm Strategies
William Chelak
732-541-2971
