Susan Zemser Israel Celebrated as a Professional of the Year for Three Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Newport Beach, CA, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Susan Zemser Israel of Newport Beach, California has been celebrated as a Professional of the Year for three consecutive years, 2018, 2019 and 2020, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication for her outstanding contributions and success in the field of fashion apparel.

About Susan Zemser Israel

Susan Zemser Israel was the Owner of 3 Lovebugs/dba Entrée Boutique, a beautiful fashion boutique in Port Washington, New York. The shop specialized in women’s and teenage girls’ clothing and accessories. Susan recently closed the New York boutique and relocated to California where she will be opening a new shop.

Ms. Zemser Israel serves as a buyer and stylist. She is responsible for the overall operations or her shop, inventory, selling, marketing, management and style decisions. She is very excited at the prospect of sharing her love of couture with new customers and establishing herself as a West Coast fashionista.

With an impeccable sense of style and a love of fashion, Ms. Zemser Israel always collaborates with her clients to help them attain just the right look, accessorizing and personalizing outfits to match each individual’s own sense of couture. From finding those special shoes, belts, jeans, or a blazer, she ensured that her store carried the current fashions that are in vogue, from timeless pieces to vacation wear and professional outfits. Her customers often said that rather than feeling like that they’ve gone to a store to buy clothes, they feel as though they’ve spent the afternoon with girlfriends having fun.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Susan received her B.A. in Accounting from Baruch College in 1985, and received her M.A. in Education and Psychology, and Early Childhood Education from New York University in 1996.

Ms. Zemser Israel is a Board Member of the Business Improvement District and a member of the Hudson River Sailing Foundation. Previously, she worked at Morgan Shareholder Services and the 92nd Street Y Nursery School, of New York City.

Susan has three children, Hannah, Elana and Jake. In her spare time, she enjoys family activities, sailing and travel.

