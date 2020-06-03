Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Indie Romantic Drama "B**** Lover" Has Dropped 1st Trailer June 2

PR.com  
June 03, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Reina Productions has debuted it's 1st trailer for the new movie "B**** Lover" to online outlets on June 2, 2020.

Newark, NJ, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The new film co-stars “A Bronx Tale,” “Belly,” “Just Cause” actress Taral Hick and may or may not do theatrical tour.

Sofia Salgado, Stan J. Adams, Shayna Darice, Owen Hu and Javon Wallace round out the cast, produce by Struggle E. Stylez and Vaughn Christion and is written & directed by Christion.

The synopsis reads: In a bid to strike out on his own, a veteran game developer who is building his new title enlists the aid of his college age daughter's roommate who is a top competitive player and is more than a little attracted to him.

The film was slated for a theatrical premiere but due to the COVID-19 closures
it looks more and more like a summer VOD release.

Contact Information:
Reina Productions
Vaughn Christion
973-348-9016
Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813812

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com