Reina Productions has debuted it's 1st trailer for the new movie "B**** Lover" to online outlets on June 2, 2020.

Newark, NJ, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The new film co-stars “A Bronx Tale,” “Belly,” “Just Cause” actress Taral Hick and may or may not do theatrical tour.

Sofia Salgado, Stan J. Adams, Shayna Darice, Owen Hu and Javon Wallace round out the cast, produce by Struggle E. Stylez and Vaughn Christion and is written & directed by Christion.

The synopsis reads: In a bid to strike out on his own, a veteran game developer who is building his new title enlists the aid of his college age daughter's roommate who is a top competitive player and is more than a little attracted to him.

The film was slated for a theatrical premiere but due to the COVID-19 closures

it looks more and more like a summer VOD release.

