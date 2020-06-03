Lakira S. Sostand Honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Chicago, IL, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- LaKira S. Sostand of Chicago, Illinois has been honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About LaKira S. Sostand

LaKira S. Sostand is a senior director patient access at the Outpatient Specialty Clinic with Community First Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. She has been with them for almost 10 years. LaKira was responsible for the management and oversight of all daily operations of the patient access team and covering all the admissions and registration actions in a defined functional process. This includes effective planning and coordination of patient registrations, QA, insurance verification, central scheduling, denials, compliance, employee productivity, and upfront collections. As the department leader, she specializes in collections, staff training, hiring, overall patient services, and medical billing.

Previously, Ms. Sostand served as a senior registrar and regional supervisor for Presence Health. She then served as patient access site lead administrator at Community First Medical Center before becoming senior director of patient access.

During her tenure at Community First Medical Center, LaKira leads as an example leader, determined to not just have a title but to make a difference with a title. Being a senior director and overseeing multiple departments, LaKira develops relationships with people from all different backgrounds; from patients to coworkers, and employees. She educates them on overall healthcare experiences and life experiences, just to get through one day at a time. At the young age of thirty-five, LaKira has developed a voice to make a difference to others, giving individuals strength and beliefs that all things can be done with a humble spirit and smile.

LaKira is experienced in working through an electronic health care system in the hospital and throughout the healthcare industry. She attended the Allen School of Health Sciences, Brooklyn, New York campus and is skilled in data entry, HIPAA, patient safety, and Healthcare Information Technology Medical Billing and Medical Coding. In her spare time, LaKira enjoys travel, dancing and creative writing.

For further information, contact www.cfmedicalcenter.com. LaKira can also be found on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222

Contact via Email

www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/812482

Press Release Distributed by PR.com