STARR Portal by Employee Support Services, LLC Reduces Risk and Improves Patient Outcomes in the Home Care Industry with Improved Training, Communication and Feedback

Moorestown, NJ, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed how fragile our senior population is to viruses and infection. This unforeseen catastrophe has forced all sectors of the health care industry to reexamine their training protocols. Many families are turning to home care as an alternative to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. To capitalize on that need, it is imperative that Home Care Agencies have proper training and risk reduction programs in place.

Employee Support Services, LLC has developed the STARR Portal to support Home Care Companies and made the In-Service training a free resource for all home health aides. STARR is an acronym for Support, Training and Risk Reduction. In addition to providing In-Service training for Home Health Aides, STARR provides other substantial support and risk reduction tools for Home Care companies. STARR is a free service for Home Health Aides and a paid service for Home care companies. Home Care Companies can deliver On-Line In-service training at a substantial savings compared to other comparable services. STARR provides a central repository where home health care aides can complete training, receive and store certificates of completion.

Aides will benefit from having all their training Certificates of Completion in one central repository. This free service will allow aides to be current with training, which will make them more desirable hires for potential employers. Aides will benefit with improved career mobility, better pay, and being safer by having access to online training for industry standards and protocols.

Employers Benefit from reduced risk with industry specific employee communications tools to reduce operational risks and by providing In-Service training material to all their employees to meet Annual training requirements. The STARR Portal also satisfies special state and federal requirements involving employee training and patient communications.

STARR portal information is available at https://www.myessp.com.

