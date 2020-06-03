New ways of working are emerging, calling for people to be better informed. The Yorkshire based digital media company, 2b Acting, believes their new series of interactive videos is the best way to address this problem.

Leeds, United Kingdom, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The sudden change in work patterns and lifestyles across the world has led to people being unaware of their rights especially with the recovery which may lead to infringements. As an example, many are being asked to work from home without any awareness of the liabilities and costs involved in doing this. Some are even unaware that they can claim the tax relief available from the UK government when working from home.

The difficulty is that explaining subjects like employment contracts and government regulations tend to lose people if traditional methods of engagement are used. 2b Acting’s view, therefore, is that their "Get Paid" series can address this by showing off the power of interactive videos in informing audiences.

Special subjects are selected to provide guidance that can aid users in identifying areas of liability, rights or exploitations that can attract compensation, rewards, or additional expense payments. To help them get paid.

The series starts with "Get paid when using your home for work." How this episode works, is after an introduction video is played, the viewer in response to video prompts, answers six "Yes" or "No" questions. The video then changes the content depending on the answers and updates a checklist. The checklist details information that can then be used to help them get paid correctly.

The company called on the service of a retired high-level trade union representative, that was employed for over twenty years in the role, to assist in pulling the videos together. They are confident the information will be useful but are quick to stress that users must use the checklist to talk with their employer or professional adviser before taking any action.

“Putting creativity to use like this is why the company was started,” says 2b Acting. “We want art and the work we do to be relevant in today’s world. If we help even one person through this crisis then our work is justified.”

The roll-out of the videos started in June.

