Rose Medical Center Among Denver Post Top Workplaces

The Denver Post Names Rose Medical Center a Winner of the Colorado Top Workplaces 2020 Award for the Fifth Year Running

Denver, CO, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Denver Post. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. This is the sixth year in a row that Rose has been honored by its employees as a Top Workplace.

“For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This differentiation is more important than ever in today’s tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it’s fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention.”

“We are thrilled to receive this honor for the sixth year in a row from our Rose Medical Center colleagues,” says Hollie Seeley, Rose Medical Center interim CEO. “The culture at Rose is so unique. Our team supports each other in patient care, problem solving, wellness and so much more. The award is especially meaningful this year as we have witnessed our staff galvanize even more to care for COVID-19 patients. I am incredibly proud of ‘Team Rose.’”

About Rose Medical Center

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's "Baby Hospital" while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care. Rose Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10.

Rose Medical Center has been a proud part of the Denver community for 70 years, and the Rose employees, physicians, volunteers and the Rose Advisory Board share a deep commitment to giving back to that community. Rose contributes more than $250,000 to community organizations annually as directed by our staff, leaders and board.

With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world.

About Energage

Energage, a certified B-corporation, offers web-based solutions and advisory services that help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. Home of Top Workplaces research, Energage offers solutions that collect, understand and amplify the voice of the employee, enabling organizations to reduce unwanted turnover, lower recruiting costs and increase retention. Based on more than 13 years of culture research, advanced comparative analytics, and patented algorithms trained on more than 20 million employees at 58,000 companies, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization. For more information, please visit energage.com.

Contact Information:

Rose Medical Center

Julie Hogan

303-320-2694

Contact via Email

rosemed.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/813982

Press Release Distributed by PR.com