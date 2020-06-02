P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors the New Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, June 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) honors the new Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their achievements and success in the many fields and industries listed.
About The New Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to honor the new Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Terramarie Dirodricco--Food/Beverages
Amy L. West--Healthcare
Beverly B. London--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Kemmy K. Oyeneyin--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Elizabeth Ivy Wagmeister--Journalism
Chynna McIver--Broadcasting
Charry N. Butler--Healthcare
Tracy Maria Reed--Healthcare
Sonia A. Stinson--Beauty/Cosmetics
Melanie L. Sutherland--Pharmaceuticals
Jennifer Geisser--Entertainment
Debi Demko--Accounting
Betty Wilkinson--Inventing
C. Judith Ellis--Manufacturing
Piper Belmonte--Construction/Building
Tammy E. Hoogstad--Real Estate
Tamika Cummings--Consumer Products / Services
Laurie F. Newhouse--Education
Monika G. Grear--Education
Tiffany De Anne Ivy--Beauty/Cosmetics
Loary V. Coates--Mental Health Care
Jessica Grasso--Real Estate
Mahnaz Rashti--Healthcare
Betty L. Drake--Beauty/Cosmetics
Tera Marie Buhlmann--Automotive
Deborah Dickinson--Beauty/Cosmetics
Samatha A. Wooten--Apparel/Fashion
Urvashi S. O'Toole--Food/Beverages
Linda K. Miccio--Retail
Pharie L. Greer--Business Owner
Kalah Pointer--Motivational Speaker
Dianne Jenkins--Pharmaceuticals
Nai V. Colton--Principal
Brenda J. Ferguson--Beauty/Cosmetics
Sueheidy A. Caul--E-Commerce
Crystal Tillman--Home Healthcare
Elizabeth Santiago--Food/Beverages
Debra Newell--Interior Design
Breionne D. Carter--Furniture
Anne Glasscock--Civic/Social Organization
Michelle Phelps--Computer Software/Engineering
Tamara Hubbard-Hightower--Accounting
Kady Martin--Publishing
Marilyn Charles--Graphic Design/Web Design
Tonia Presley--Apparel/Fashion
Angela Hughey--Business
Tammy Marie Fitch--Food/Beverages
Julie Mattox--Pet Care
Cheryl A. Adams--Business
Paula E. Fuller--Retail Industry
Pauline E. Petsel--Publishing
Angela Kae Greer--Jewelry
Michele J. Mahoney--Government
Jerree D. Winn--Beauty/Cosmetics
Ekude Pendar--Alternative Medicine
Nancie Smith--Transportation
Darlinda A. Turner--Education
Jeanine M. Smith--Entertainment
Arlene Carmel--Staffing/Recruiting
Melinda Currul--Construction/Building
Leggie L. Boone--Government
Lorraine Richardson--Crafting
Staci Frazier--Human Services
Nelida A. Nicholas--Hospitality
Hope Schall--Banking
Lisa K. Farrell--Banking/Mortgage
Criss M. Lott--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Theresa L. Ingram--Nutrition/Wellness
Donna A. Horton--Funeral Services
Kimberly McMorris--Human Services
Terri Melvin--Business Owner
Angela Rotella-Musella--Healthcare
Akilah Williams--Financial Services
Deborah A. Roberson--Home Healthcare
Elizabeth Washington--Massage Therapy
L. Paulette Lawsom--Consulting
Stefanie A. Hageman--Tree Service
Annie L. Law--Mental Health Care
Lori A. Bumpus--Insurance
Cynthia A. Campbell--Government
Chanda London--Ministry
Cherelle Fifer--Motivational Speaker
Cynthia Williams--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Sharon McLaurin--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Hope M. Patterson--Education
Carolyn Evans--Credit Repair
Jeanne D. Emanuel--Hospitality
Cassandre Edouard--Retail Industry
Tina M. Ferguson--Cleaning Service
Felicia Hill--Massage Therapy
Kandyss Standifer--Beauty/Cosmetics
Timesha A. McFan--Ministry
Barbara Fennell--Financial Services
Anita P. Sherrod--Healthcare
Hope Jackson--Ministry
Lorraine M. Lee--Mental Health Care
Seeta S. J. Deochan-McClain--Government
Cynthiua L. Serrano-Graaf--Banking
Tania J. Acosta--Massage Therapy
Jenni Rose Hannon--Beauty/Cosmetics
Geraldine Ingram--Government
Felicia M. Battle--Retail Industry
Wilhelmina S. Alpha--Cleaning Service
Cheryl Carter--Aerospace/Aviation
Dina M. Fontenot--Crafting
Sharon B. Dowell--Government
Judy Martin--Civic/Social Organization
Letitte G. Buxie--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Anna Krioukova--Real Estate
Treska Wilson-Smith--Government
Jessica Lajulia Ellis--Insurance
Liza C. Kim--Jewelry
Nadine Pierrette Cummings--Coaching
Karah D. Reynolds--Healthcare
Stephanie L. Jones--Apparel/Fashion
Shelly A. Harden--Jewelry
Lavette Tomoney--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Jody Rattigan--Construction/Building
Josetta Destin Washington--Real Estate
Lashan C. Stewart--Event Services
Susan Y. Jones--Publishing
Anna Rose Cameron--Publishing
Belinda Mairowicz—Animal Rescue
Carol Ann Syno--Beauty/Cosmetics
Gina C. Calangan--Retail Industry
Kristi R. Givens--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Debra A. Riley--Education
Gladys L. Thigpen--Information Technology/IT
Muanza Nicole Sangamay--Consulting
Dawn N. Savery--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Cassandra McIver--Beauty/Cosmetics
Vivian Heggins--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Tiffany Gavin--Aerospace/Aviation
Pamela Paschal-Trueblood--Insurance
Shelly M. Thomas--Dance Instruction
Jossie O'Neill--Education
Gloria Bryant--Religion
Denishia L. Harvey--Healthcare
Deborah E. Adams--Home Healthcare
Audra V. Wickham--Healthcare
Jenny Barnett-Sarpalius--Healthcare
Gina M. Huckstep--Healthcare
Felipa M. Galvan--Construction/Building
Mary Modderman--Healthcare
Nazara Wilson-Darby--Religion
Catrina L. Cook-McDonald--Religion
Christina M. Vaughan--Financial Services
Sami L. McDermott--Insurance
Arline Harris--Consumer Products / Services
Elaina Marie Notofranco--Photography
Vivian M. McGhee--Construction/Building
Cecilia Miranda-Almodovar--Education
Vette D. Alston--Education
Nora Leighton--Accounting
Vicky M. Boyd--Insurance
Pegah B. Jimenez--Sports
April K. Fitzgerald--Real Estate
Elizabeth C. Carter--Nutrition/Wellness
Diabate B. Makouani--Event Services
Taheerah J. Allen--Dance Instruction
Veronica Martin--Beauty/Cosmetics
Kathy G. Scarbrough--Principal
Tammie E. Ward--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ashley Sorensen--Accounting
Democale Randle--Advertising/Marketing
Deborah L. Lemieux-King--Retail Industry
Charlotte J. Coleman--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Sharon Thayer--Publishing
Samantha Pucci--Construction/Building
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
