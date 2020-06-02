Dr. Patricia A. Kaine, MD Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Parma, OH, June 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Patricia A. Kaine, MD of Parma, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.

About Dr. Patricia A. Kaine, MD

Dr. Patricia Kaine is a retired physician specializing in family and geriatric medicine for over 38 years in Ohio. She currently serves as a self-employed professional speaker for Patricia A. Kaine, MD, LLC. Dr. Kaine speaks in public and at conferences regarding suicide on an international basis. She has spoken in multiple areas including weight management, suicide, menopause, smoking cessation, religion, women’s issues, rural health care and alternative health modalities.

Patricia obtained her M.D. from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio in 1982 and completed her residency at Youngstown Hospital (now Western Reserve Care System). She is Board Certified in Family Medicine. Dr. Kaine has 2 published works titled, “Alternative Modalities” and “K-Y." She has done unpublished research on the effects of stress contributing to weight change.

Dr. Kaine has vast experiences besides being a physician including school teacher, an aide, postal employee, greenhouse work and being self-employed. She has spent the majority of her health career serving the underserved in Appalachia Ohio, rural Ohio, Hospice and the inner city of Cleveland. Dr. Kaine has been a member of multiple heath organizations and served in various office positions, including president of her county medical society. She is active in her Church with multiple organizations and services.

Patricia’s first award was for poetry which she wrote while still in grade school. She graduated in the top 5% of her high school class and was inducted into the Honor Society. She graduated from college cum laude and was inducted into the Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society. Patricia represented her medical school nationally in the National Health Service Corps. She has been included in 3 editions of Who’s Who - under age 35, physicians and current edition.

As a single parent for the majority of their lives, Patricia raised 5 successful children - Sean, architect; Peggy, teacher; Theresa, attorney; Maureen, IT and dialysis; Bill, career military. She has 12 grandchildren. She enjoys living life to the fullest, being a grandmother, friend, traveler, reader, painter and crafter.

Dr. Kaine’s current passion is to save lives by working to decrease the suicide epidemic. Her website is www.insteadofsuicide.com.

“Become your best.” -Dr. Patricia Kaine

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.

