AT&T, CWA Agree to Southwest Wireline Contract Extension

DALLAS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* today announced that AT&T Southwest wireline operations and CWA District 6 have agreed to a 4-year extension of the Southwest wireline contract.

The extended contract covers over 14,000 employees in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. It goes into effect on April 11, 2021 and expires on April 12, 2025. Until April 11, 2021, employees are continuing to work under their current contract.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews .

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q1 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-cwa-agree-to-southwest-wireline-contract-extension-301086411.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications