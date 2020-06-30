BIPOC TV & FILM and Bell Media Partner to Increase More BIPOC in Canadian Media Industry

– HireBIPOC to become industry-wide website for roster of BIPOC crew and creatives –

TORONTO, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - BIPOC TV & FILM and Bell Media announced today the first initiative resulting from their recently announced partnership , a new web portal to generate increased employment of Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour working in the Canadian media industry.

Launching later this summer, HireBIPOC will become an industry-wide roster of BIPOC crew and creatives working in screen-based industries available for Canadian productions and media companies to hire. It will facilitate and increase BIPOC hiring in Canadian media and entertainment in roles across all areas of the industry, including production (above and below the line), behind the scenes, communications and marketing, on-air, and more.

"HireBIPOC's objective is simple: get more BIPOC hired," said Nathalie Younglai, Founder and CEO, BIPOC TV & FILM. "There are many talented, qualified BIPOC crew and creatives available to work in our industry. We have always been here - the challenge has been getting hired. Too often we hear excuses like, 'we can't find any BIPOC crew' - that's simply unacceptable. HireBIPOC will simplify the process and more importantly, hold productions and entertainment companies accountable. We need to create long-term change to hiring practices, the workforce, and in the long run, the kind of content and stories we produce. No more excuses."

"HireBIPOC will be an indispensable tool for producers, production managers, development executives, broadcasters, distributors, cultural institutions, and more," said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. "To effect change, we need the entire industry to step up and get onboard. We believe HireBIPOC is a first step and a game-changer; we are committed to ensuring its success and will hold our partners and productions accountable in improving their hiring practices."

HireBIPOC will feature a Supporter Wall highlighting the productions, producers, and production companies that have used the site and hired BIPOC.

HireBIPOC extends the work of FilmInColour.ca , an online platform that showcases Canadian POC Filmmakers and serves as a community hub to showcase their work and personalities. Profiles for BIPOC crew and creatives will link seamlessly between FilmInColour.ca and the new HireBIPOC site.

The HireBIPOC project follows the partnership announced earlier this month that saw BIPOC TV & FILM become part of Bell Media's Content Diversity Task Force, as the company commits to changing the decision-making process in the stories it tells on air and amplifying voices from marginalized communities on its platforms. As part of the partnership, Bell Media has also committed to support and expand BIPOC TV & FILM education programming and operations.

About BIPOC TV & FILM

BIPOC TV & FILM is a grassroots organization and collective of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour in Canada's TV and film industry. From writers, directors, producers and actors to editors, crew members and executives, our members are a mix of emerging, mid-level and established industry professionals. BIPOC TV & FILM is dedicated to increasing the representation of BIPOC both in front and behind the camera.

BIPOC TV & FILM was founded in 2012 as Indigenous & Creatives of Colour in TV & Film by Writer/Director Nathalie Younglai, who saw a need to form a community for others like her, who were also feeling isolated by the overall lack of representation of BIPOC in the industry. This collective is the only intersectional organization in Canada dedicated to providing safe spaces for all Black, Indigenous and People of Colour in the industry.

BIPOC TV & FILM hosts a series of panels, Q&A sessions, workshops, networking events and provides opportunities to secure employment in the television and film industry, specifically targeted to BIPOC. We also hold occasional events throughout the year that are open to allies, as we believe the support of allies is integral to creating a welcoming industry for BIPOC. Learn more at www.bipoctvandfilm.com.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, out-of-home advertising, digital media, and more. Bell Media owns 35 local television stations led by CTV, Canada's highest-rated television network, and the French-language V network in Québec; 29 specialty channels, including leading specialty services TSN and RDS. Bell Media is Canada's largest radio broadcaster, with 215 music channels including 109 licensed radio stations in 58 markets across the country, all part of the iHeartRadio brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces. The country's digital media leader, Bell Media develops and operates websites, apps, and online platforms for its news and entertainment brands; video streaming services Crave, TSN Direct, and RDS Direct; and multi-channel network Much Studios. The company owns a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios; is a partner in Just for Laughs, the live comedy event and TV producer; and jointly owns Dome Productions Partnership., one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. ((TSX, NYSE:BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca.

