Picarro Scientific Instrumentation Now Available on GSA Schedule

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro today announced that its scientific instrumentation and environmental monitoring portfolio is now available under General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule Contract GS-24F-0066MM through its partnership with Technical Communities Inc. (dba TestMart). As a result, U.S. government agencies and prime contractors are now able to more easily meet their environmental analysis needs by buying their favorite analyzers through the GSA contract.

"Picarro is proud of our long history of supporting environmental research in the United States, including enabling greenhouse gas monitoring network stations, air quality monitoring, agricultural research, and marine applications," said Joel Avrunin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Picarro. "By having our analyzers available on the GSA Schedule through our partnership with TestMart, it has never been easier to put multi-species and isotopic measurement systems into the hands of government customers."

Picarro is a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations such as carbon dioxide and methane, hazardous gases such as formaldehyde, ethylene oxide, and ammonia, and stable isotopes across many scientific applications. Their portfolio of gas analyzers and systems enables scientists and government agencies to measure GHGs, trace gases and stable isotopes found in the air we breathe, water we drink and land we harvest.

Their patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) is at the heart of all Picarro instruments, enabling the continuous detection of target molecules at parts per billion (ppb) or better resolution.

The changes that are occurring to the air we breathe in our homes, our workplaces and our communities –– in both natural and urban environments –– must be understood. Effective monitoring and detection of these changes requires a measurement leap towards real-time data collection and interpretation. Picarro's gas analyzers provide researchers, policy makers, regulators and businesses with access to technology that expands and improves their understanding of air quality. The ability to detect subtle variations in the simplest of molecules, the common denominators that are the basis of all life on earth, is foundational knowledge that can help drive meaningful change.

Picarro has partnered with TestMart, one of the most experienced resellers serving U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies.

GSA Schedules are fast, easy, and effective contracting vehicles for both customers and vendors. The GSA Schedules Program is a conduit for commercial companies to provide access to millions of commercial products and services at discounted pricing to the federal government as well as state and local governments through cooperative purchasing.

To access Picarro instrumentation via TestMart, visit picarro.testmart.com

About Technical Communities

Technical Communities, Inc. (TCI) is the holding company that operates two businesses that help technology companies market and sell. TCI's leading reseller and distribution practice focuses on sales development and government contracting inside the Public Sector. TCI currently holds four General Services Administration (GSA) Schedules, multiple Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts and Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs). The company owns and operates online marketplaces and content sites such as TestMart, and TrainTestCert. TCI also operates full service advertising agency services including lead generation, brand awareness, and market research programs. The services are uniquely built from TCI's 15+ years of B2B and B2G selling and marketing experience and its unique assets of transactional, proprietary database of 2+ million prospects.

