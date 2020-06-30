Ascent Vision Technologies Secures CUAS Contract with Key Thailand Defense Agency

BOZEMAN, Mont., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) has received a contract from the Defence Technology Institute (DTI) of Thailand for its field-proven eXpeditionary Mobile Air Defense Integrated System (X-MADIS). The X-MADIS will protect critical assets against hostile small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS).

The X-MADIS was selected by the DTI following a series of Counter small Unmanned Aerial System (C-sUAS) demonstrations and tests to showcase the capabilities of the system. Developed to achieve optimal performance in high-heat and humid conditions, the X-MADIS will provide reliable, fixed-site and full-spectrum protection against commercial, off-the-shelf sUAS and state-level adversaries.

AVT's X-MADIS is a portable solution that incorporates industry-leading components designed specifically for detection, tracking, identification, classification and defeat of sUAS and drone swarms. The X-MADIS is tailored to each customer's mission through advanced system integration, providing customers with a selection of components to meet their specific needs.

The DTI's X-MADIS FS (Fixed Site) combines four all-threat air surveillance radars with an RF detection sensor for reliable detection, classification and locating of commercial sUAS. A CM202U optic delivers rapid positive identification and tracking of an airborne object to increase the operator's decision time when responding to a threat. An Electronic Warfare (EW) system neutralizes one or multiple sUAS. All components are integrated into AVT's CUAS Suite software to enable seamless, single operation of the entire kill-chain.

"We are grateful that the Defence Technology Institute has recognized the X-MADIS as a powerful solution to protect their assets against sUAS threats," said Stephen Zinda, Vice President of International Business Development at AVT. "The award was granted following a series of test events to demonstrate the suitability of the X-MADIS for this specific operation.

"I would like to thank our partners, GCS Group Corporation, for their support and effort in helping us secure the contract," added Zinda. "We look forward to continuing a strong relationship with both GCS Group and the DTI as we support their needs."

Established in 2004, GCS Group Corporation is a reputable organization based in Thailand that designs, manufactures and trades high-level technology for the defense industry.

Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) specializes in gyro-stabilized imaging systems, fully integrated solutions and innovative software development for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR); Air Defense; and Counter small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) operations. AVT provides cutting-edge technology solutions for the defense, aerospace and unmanned systems industries, supporting airborne, ground and maritime missions around the world. Founded in 2015 by combat veterans of the U.S. military, AVT has grown into a global organization, with six offices and two independent production facilities to support AVT's worldwide customer base. AVT has become a leader in various disciplines, including C-sUAS technology, Aerial Firefighting Sensors and ISR systems, and offers custom innovations as well as a range of field-proven solutions. For more information, please visit www.ascentvision.com.

