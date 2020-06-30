Contegix to Expand Public Sector Footprint as an Atlassian Verified Government Partner

DULLES, Va., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contegix, the leading provider of managed IT solutions and managed application solutions, today announced its status as an Atlassian Verified Government Partner. Verified Government Partners have met Atlassian's rigorous training criteria and have a proven track record of helping public sector organizations of all sizes achieve mission success. This new designation complements the company's Atlassian Platinum Partner status.

From consulting to contracts, Verified Atlassian partners understand how to support the specific needs of government agencies. Contegix currently provides managed hosting and professional services to large federal agencies, state and local governments and public education systems. These professional services help organizations maximize the value of their Atlassian tools through strategic consulting and business process optimization, Contegix also provides services for configuration, performance tuning, mergers, upgrades and license management.

As Atlassian's only FedRAMP certified Platinum Partner, Contegix specializes in managing secure, compliant environments. Federal agencies rely on Contegix to ensure that their Atlassian deployments comply with government regulations and security standards.

"We have a long history of serving the public sector and our current focus is helping government agencies achieve their digital transformation goals," said Contegix CEO, Brad Hokamp. "With the right partner and the right tools, these agencies have an opportunity to deliver seamless digital experiences for staff and constituents."

From navigating the procurement process to implementing agile tools, to achieving streamlined, cross-functional collaboration, Contegix helps government agencies at every step of the process. As a Verified Government Partner, Contegix plans to grow its public sector footprint by serving more agencies with end-to-end Atlassian services and support.

About Contegix

Contegix is your strategic advisor for digital applications that improve the customer experience. As a Managed Service Provider, we specialize in Content Management Systems (CMS) like Drupal and WordPress, the Atlassian toolset, DevOps tools, service desk and IT administration—all in the private or public cloud. Our solutions are FedRAMP, PCI DSS and HIPAA compliant, enabling us to support the most highly complex and secure environments. To learn more, visit www.Contegix.com.

