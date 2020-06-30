FreeCast's SelectTV Gains Outside TV+ and GRVTY Networks

ORLANDO, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast and Outside Television, Inc. are announcing an agreement that will bring two new channels to SelectTV and other SmartGuide-powered services. Outside TV+ and GRVTY, both free ad-supported television (FAST) channels, will now be available to all of FreeCast's customers.

Both channels represent fast-growing brands, focusing on active adventure sports and outdoor lifestyles. Outside Television offers high-quality video products for a wide-range of platforms including cable and satellite systems, as well as wireless providers, virtual pay-TV providers, connected TVs and other OTT platforms.

FreeCast's SmartGuide is an aggregated television platform, providing on-demand and linear television that includes ad-supported, subscription, and pay-per-view content. The company's low-cost distribution via the internet and ability to monetize content via dynamic ad-insertion (DAI) mean that even channels with smaller audiences can be commercially viable, and larger channels can find new viewers online as more watching transitions to the web.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley described the value of the new channels to the FreeCast ecosystem. "At FreeCast, we love these channels that cater to specific interests and niches. With a platform like ours, having that number of loyal fans with a specific interest is incredibly valuable from the advertising perspective that might not make the same sense on a cable system. And with our ability to use the latest technologies, including dynamic ad-insertion, there's so much potential there from the business perspective."

